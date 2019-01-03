How Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Pulled Off a Big Sales Gain in 2018

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) said that its U.S. sales rose 14.3% in December, capping a banner year in which its sales rose 8.5% while key rivals lost ground.

How FCA's 2018 result stacks up

How well did FCA do in 2018? Take a look at how its results compare with rivals'.

Automaker 2018 U.S. Sales Change vs. 2017 FCA 2,246,467 8.4% General Motors (NYSE: GM) 2,954,037 (1.6%) Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) 2,485,222 (3.5%) Toyota 2,426,672 (0.3%) Honda 1,604,828 (2.2%) Nissan 1,493,877 (6.3%)

Data sources: The automakers, Automotive News.

A dark red Ram 1500, a full-size pickup truck. More

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup has sold quite well since its launch early last year. Image source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

What's working -- and what isn't -- for FCA in the U.S. right now

Like most of its rivals, FCA saw strong demand for trucks and SUVs, and weaker demand for mainstream sedans. But unlike most of its rivals, FCA has discontinued most of its mainstream sedans -- which is a big part of why it managed a solid sales gain in the U.S. in 2018.

What's working for FCA right now? Plenty.

Jeeps, Jeeps, Jeeps

FCA sold 973,227 Jeeps in the U.S. in 2018, up 17% from a (very good) 2017 result. Three models drove the gains: the Wrangler, all-new for 2018; the Cherokee, relocated to a factory that allows for higher production; and the compact Compass, all-new for 2017 and hugely improved. Only the aging Grand Cherokee and small Renegade were down from 2017, and not by much: It was a great year for Jeep by any measure.

Pickup trucks

FCA launched an all-new version of its Ram 1500 pickup early in 2018, and sold a mix of old and new trucks for much of the year as manufacturing of the new model ramped up. For the year, Ram pickup sales were up 7%, but the new truck gathered momentum as supplies increased: Sales in December were up 34% from a year earlier.

That 7% gain is still nothing to sneeze at. General Motors also had all-new full-size pickups in 2018, but managed just a tiny 0.2% year-over-year sales increase; Ford posted a 1.4% gain for its market-leading F-Series pickups in 2018.

Some surprises at Dodge

FCA's Dodge brand hasn't had much to brag about in recent years, but it managed a 3% sales gain in 2018. The models that drove it were a surprise:

The elderly Caravan minivan, which FCA has kept in production as a lower-cost alternative to the sleek Chrysler Pacifica, saw sales jump 21% in 2018. (The Pacifica's 2018 sales were roughly flat versus a very good 2017 result.)

The even-more-elderly Journey crossover SUV (the current version was launched in 2009!) posted a 5% gain in 2018. At this point in its life, its age is an advantage: FCA can sell the roomy seven-passenger Journey profitably at a starting price of just under $23,000.

FCA can sell the roomy seven-passenger Journey profitably at a starting price of just under $23,000. The two-door Challenger muscle car, which was given an extensive overhaul for 2015, posted the best sales in its history in 2018 -- up 3% from a strong 2017.

A dark gray 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a big two-door high-performance car, parked on a cobblestone street. More

Sales of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro slumped in 2018, but FCA's Dodge Challenger bucked the trend to post its best-ever year for U.S. sales. Image source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Alfa Romeo finally got traction