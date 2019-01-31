Fiat Chrysler cancels additional shifts at two plants after utility fire

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday it is cancelling two additional shifts at its Warren Truck and Sterling Heights Assembly plants after CMS Energy Corp made an emergency appeal to users to conserve natural gas following a fire at a compressor station and during extreme winter cold.

Separately, General Motors Co said Thursday it was suspending operations at a total of 13 Michigan plants and its Warren Tech Center, up from its prior announcement of 11 plants. Ford Motor Co said it had also taken steps to reduce energy use at its four Michigan plants supplied by CMS. The companies said the issue could impact them through Friday.





(Reporting by David Shepardson)