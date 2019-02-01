Fiat Chrysler U.S. auto sales rise 2 percent in January

FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in U.S. auto sales for January on higher demand for its Ram pickup trucks and said it expects strong sales in 2019.

Major automakers shrugged off declines in U.S. new vehicle sales in December, saying they are bullish about 2019 even as economists warned that rising interest rates would discourage consumers from buying cars this year.

"In spite of some frigid January weather, we remain bullish on 2019 given the continued underlying strength of the U.S. economy," Fiat U.S. head of sales Reid Bigland said.

The automaker said it sold 136,082 vehicles last month, compared with 132,803 units for the same period a year earlier.

Ram sales surged 24 percent to 39,649 vehicles in January, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Ford Motor Co, like larger rival General Motors Co, has stopped reporting monthly sales.

GM and Ford, the top two U.S. carmakers, together contributed about 32 percent of total U.S. auto sales in 2018.

Auto industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast January auto sales to decline about 1 percent from the same month in 2018, partly due to uncertainty over the recent government shutdown.

The auto consultants also forecast total light vehicle sales this year to fall 1.9 percent to about 17 million units, compared with 2018.





