Fiat Gives the 124 Spider a Blacked-Out Urbana Appearance Package

From Car and Driver

Fiat's 124 Spider gets an Urbana blackout appearance package.

Similar to the many blackout packages that are the go-to for automakers these days, it adds gloss-black exterior accents, unique wheels, and upgraded interior trim.

Available exclusively on the base Classica model, the appearance package will cost only an extra $995.

It's an old, somewhat tired idea, but on the Fiat 124 Spider, we'd have to say it works: the Urbana appearance package is yet another blackout trim package of the type very often resorted to by automakers when they don't have anything truly new to add to a model. In fact, this will be the fourth Fiat to receive such a package, essentially making it available across the entire Fiat lineup.

Available solely on the base Classica model, the appearance package adds piano-black exterior accents, Black Diamond 17-inch wheels, front foglamps, dual exhaust tips, leather and microfiber seats, and matte gray interior trim pieces. The package adds $995 to the price of the 124 Spider Classica (which starts at $26,685) and can be paired with any of the car's eight exterior colors, which include interestingly named hues such as Magnetico Bronze, Hypnotique Red, and Mare Blue.

The 124 Spider shares its underpinnings with, and is built in Japan alongside, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, earning it the nickname Fiata. However, the Fiat is powered by a 160-hp turbocharged 1.4-liter engine and comes with unique suspension tuning. The little Italian sports car also boasts more exterior color options, unique styling, and an available Abarth-tuned model with four extra horsepower and a ruder exhaust note.

