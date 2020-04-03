FIBRA Prologis Announces Annual Certificate Holders Meeting

MEXICO CITY, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced it will host its annual certificate holders meeting Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. CT.

The meeting is open to FIBRA Prologis certificate holders of record as of April 20, 2020. The meeting agenda includes review and approval of audited 2019 financial statements; approval of the 2019 annual report; ratification of independent members (primary and/or alternate) of the technical committee; confirmation of the members' independence; and ratification of compensation for such members.

Holders that intend to attend the Holders Meeting shall submit to the offices of the Common Representative at Av. Paseo de la Reforma No. 284 piso 9, Col. Juárez, C.P. 06600, Mexico City, Mexico, to the attention of Jesús Abraham Cantú Orozco, Rebeca Eríves Sepúlveda y/o Martha Corona Benavides, from 11:00 to 15:00 hours, from Monday to Friday, no later than the business day prior to the date of such Holders Meeting: (i) the deposit certificate issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., (ii) if applicable, the list that for such purposes is issued by the corresponding custodian, and (iii) if applicable, the proxy letter duly signed before two witnesses, or the power of attorney for representation at the Holders Meeting granted under applicable law. When delivering the documentation referred to in this paragraph, the Common Representative will provide the Holders of the Certificates with the necessary information regarding the telephone and/or digital platform which will be used for the Meeting. The Holders are free to contact the Common Representative, either via email (jecantu@monex.com.mx) or by telephone (+52 55) 5231-0848 with any questions related to the scope of the agenda.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 191 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 34.9 million square feet (3.2 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, and (ix) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.