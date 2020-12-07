FIBRA Prologis Prices US$375 Million of Green Bonds

The First Real Estate Company to Issue in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced it has priced a green bond offering for 12 year Long Term Trust Certificates "Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios de Largo Plazo" (BMV: FIBRAPL 20DV) for a total issuance amount of USD$375,000,000 (the "Notes"), to be amortized as follows:

$125,000,000 of the principal amount due 2028;

$125,000,000 of the principal amount due 2030; and

$125,000,000 of the principal amount due 2032.

The Notes will bear interest at 4.12% per annum. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the company. The settlement of the Notes is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds will be used to fund the repayment of term loans outstanding that are due in 2022 and 2023 that were used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, the "Eligible Green Project Portfolio" as defined in the offering's prospectus supplement.

"We are appreciative of the trust our fixed income investors placed in this offering, which is a first of its kind for a real estate company in Mexico – a green bond denominated in U.S. dollars," said Jorge Girault, senior vice president of Prologis Property Mexico. "This transaction will further strengthen our balance sheet, ladder maturities and put us in excellent position to take advantage of future opportunities as they arise."

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer and HSBC Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero HSBC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Furthermore, this press release and the information provided herein is not fully exclusive and may not provide all the information that could be deemed as material with respect to the Notes and/or FIBRA Prologis; therefore, it is advised to refer directly to the offering documents, reports and financial statements filed through the CNBV (www.gob.mx/cnbv), the BMV (www.bmv.com.mx) or available in FIBRA Prologis's web page (www.fibraprologis.com).

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" (CNBV) and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. - BMV) by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

