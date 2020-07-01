FibroGenesis Identifies Mechanism Responsible for Blocking COVID19-Like Lung Inflammation

Regenerative Medicine Company Advances Development of Fibroblast-Based Product as an "Off the Shelf" Cell-Treatment for Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

HOUSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroGenesis announced today identification of molecular mechanisms associated with the potent reduction of lung inflammation previously reported by the Company in an animal model of COVID-19 lung failure.

The Company disclosed data demonstrating that administration of PneumoBlast™ resulted in dramatic alterations of immunological signaling molecules called "cytokines". The studies showed that PneumoBlast™ reduced concentrations of the inflammatory cytokines interleukin-1 beta, interleukin-6, interleukin-8, interleukin-17, interleukin-18, and Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha, TNFa. Supporting the inflammation-inhibiting properties of PneumoBlast™, Company scientists observed an increase in anti-inflammatory cytokines interleukin-4, interleukin-10, interleukin-13 and interleukin-35, as well as regeneration-associated cytokines FGF-2 and HGF-1. The cytokines found to be manipulated by PneumoBlast™ are known to be associated with survival and recuperation from COVID-19.

Interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β): Mortality from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), is associated with increased IL-1β. Studies have shown that administration of Anakinra, a drug specifically designed to block IL-1β, reduces mortality in patients with a COVID-19 associated cytokine storm, one of the other causes of death.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6): In a review of 1,426 COVID-19 patients in nine separated studies, interleukin-6 levels were more than three times higher in patients with complicated COVID-19 compared with those with a non-complicated disease. Furthermore, it was shown that higher levels of interleukin-6 correlated with death. Supporting a causative role of interleukin-6 in pathology of COVID-19, studies have shown that administration of blocking antibodies to interleukin-6 reduces pathology of this disease.

Interleukin-8 (IL-8): Patients with ARDS show that elevated levels of IL-8 are associated with higher mortality. IL-8 is known to recruit and activate neutrophils in the lung. Under normal circumstances, neutrophils serve to fight infections. In the case of COVID-19, excessive neutrophils in the lung are believed to be associated with lethality.

Interleukin-17 (IL-17): Most of diseases associated with the immune system (Autoimmune diseases) have upregulated levels of both IL-17 and the cells which produce it, the Th17 cells. Patients with COVID-19 have dysfunctional blood vessels which predispose to excessive coagulation, believed to be caused by IL-17. Additionally, IL-17 stimulates neutrophil infiltration into lungs.

Previously reported by the Company:

In one set of experiments, control-untreated-mice possessed a lung wet weight to body weight ratio (LWW/BW) of 3.7 mg/g. Mice treated with lipopolysaccharide; an agent that induces COVID-19-like lung inflammation caused an increase of the LWW/BW ratio of 12.5 mg/g. Administration of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) to lipopolysaccharide-treated-mice only reduced the LWW/BW ratio to 9.9 mg/g. In strong contrast, PneumoBlast™ administration significantly reduced the LWW/BW ratio to 5.2 mg/g in lipopolysaccharide-treated-mice (p < .001). PneumoBlast™ showed a 37% improvement in outcome compared to BMSCs, which was statistically significant (p < .005). More importantly, after the introduction of PneumoBlast™ fibroblast cell therapy, average LWW/BW ratios returned to baseline control numbers of healthy lungs, which resulted in no statistical difference between recovered lungs and normal/healthy lungs using PneumoBlast™.