Fichtner-Mainwaring shooting suspect pleads guilty

Jan. 14—One of 11 suspects allegedly involved in a September 2021 shooting at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of riot with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Joshuah Kadence Lynch, 18, of White City, could be sentenced to as long as 10 years in prison and fined $250,000, according to Lynch's plea petition.

Four people were injured in the Sept. 7, 2021, shooting. Police identified Lynch as one of the shooters.

Bradley Allen Swift, 19, the other alleged shooter, was one of the four injured. Swift, a Medford resident, is charged with two counts of riot and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 8 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The nine other people charged in connection with the shooting have entered not guilty pleas to riot charges. Some of them will begin pretrial hearings later this month and in early February, court documents note.

The term "riot" is used in Oregon Revised Statutes — ORS 166.015 — when offenses involve at least five people engaging in "tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creates a grave risk of causing public alarm." It's considered a Class C felony.

The shooting happened in the Holmes Avenue parking lot of Fichtner-Mainwaring. Medford police reported having found evidence of four firearms being used to shoot 20 rounds.

Victims were reluctant to cooperate with investigators, however, so charges ended up being limited.

All of the suspects were aged 18 to 21 and members of rival gangs, according to previous reporting.