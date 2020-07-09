FICO Holds Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower Raleigh and Durham Consumers

Senator Thom Tillis to Provide Opening Remarks

RALEIGH, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE:FICO), will host a free financial education online event for Raleigh and Durham on July 16 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health. Senator Thom Tillis will be a special guest to discuss about the importance of financial education for the community.

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

"Financial literacy is crucial to helping North Carolinians manage their overall financial health and realize their American Dream," said Senator Tillis. "I want to thank FICO for holding this event for the residents of Raleigh and Durham and inviting me to participate."

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

National Association of Real Estate Brokers

Urban League of Central Carolinas

of Central Carolinas Saint Augustine's University

StepUp Ministry

United Way of the Greater Triangle

United Way of North Carolina

Triangle Board of Realtists

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 12:00-1:15 pm EDT

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.

