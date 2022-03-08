Fictitious employees and kickbacks: What to know about TN's latest campaign finance scandal

On Monday, Rep. Robin Smith resigned from the Tennessee House of Representatives after federal prosecutors charged her with wire fraud.

Her charges are connected to a shadowy political consulting firm with ties to former House Speaker and current Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren.

In court documents, Smith's attorney said she had reached a plea agreement on the charge, and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson

In 2019, Cothren lost his job with Casada in the wake of a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages and admitted to using illegal drugs in the legislative office building. Casada resigned from his leadership position in 2019 following the scandal, but he remains in the state legislature.

Here's what to know so far about the case.

Who is Robin Smith?

Smith as long been a fixture in Tennessee Republican politics.

A registered nurse, Smith was elected state chair of the Tennessee Republican Party in 2007. She was elected to the House in 2018.

What is Phoenix Solutions?

Prosecutors allege Cothren created Phoenix Solutions along with the help of Smith and Casada to conceal a kickback scheme.

Cothren established the company around November 2019 — after he lost his job in Casada's office — to offer consulting and mail services for legislative members in competitive primary races, according to court records.

The trio told General Assembly members that an "experienced political consultant" named Matthew Phoenix ran the firm, but prosecutors allege he didn't exist. Prosecutors allege Cothren was pretending to be Phoenix, according to court documents.

Then-Tennessee's Speaker of the House of Representatives Glen Casada, left, and his chief of staff Cade Cothren during session in Nashville on May 1, 2019.

How much money was involved?

A Tennessean analysis of campaign finance records found eight representatives and two political action committees spent almost $200,000 with Phoenix solutions.

This includes nearly $75,000 by Smith's campaign account and Leadership Pioneers, a political action committee affiliated with her.

Is there more on Phoenix?

An unnamed girlfriend of Cothren's was also involved in Phoenix Solutions, according to court records.

Individual 3, referred to as Cothren's girlfriend pretended to be a fictitious Phoenix employee, fabricating an email exchanged with Cothren, according to the charging document.

Cothren went further to conceal the true ownership of Phoenix Solutions.

In January 2020, Smith learned guidelines had changed and the House Speaker's office wanted to work with third-party vendors directly, according to her charging document.

Smith notified Cothren the state couldn't pay Phoenix Solutions for its services without a W-9 on file, which prosecutors allege Cothren falsified under Matthew Phoenix's name.

What about Casada and Cothren?

The former house speaker and his top aide have not been charged, but they were identified by their titles in Smith's charging document.

An email enclosed in the charge document alleges Cothren received 30% of Phoenix Solutions profits, while Casada and Smith received 25% each. The remaining 20% was reinvested back in the business, according to the court records.

Are other PACs involved?

Casada and Cothren are also being investigated by the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance for their connections to Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC.

In shades of similarity to the scheme in Smith's charge, the PAC's treasurer testified in January to the registry she opened the PAC for Cothren, who was her boyfriend at the time, but she said she had no further involvement in its operations.

Cothren declined to appear after the registry issued a subpoena. Cothren's lawyer said her client invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to a letter sent to the registry's board on March 2.

Casada and Cothren have not returned requests for comment.

