Fiddler on the Roof takes center stage in Boca Raton
The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is now showing Fiddler on the Roof. This morning, T.A. is shining a light on the cast and crew of this iconic musical.
The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is now showing Fiddler on the Roof. This morning, T.A. is shining a light on the cast and crew of this iconic musical.
The Rabbit R1 AI device will offer up-to-date answers powered by Perplexity.
Illuminate the room with these motion-activated lights: 'Instantly enhanced the ambiance of my kitchen,' fans say.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
Yeah, you may not think it's a "teen angst mallgoth monday morning," but Spotify knows something you don't. With the sudden uptick in posts about Spotify's Daylists, you'd think that the feature only just came out, but it actually launched in September. Now, searches for "daylist" on Spotify have spiked nearly 20,000%, the company told TechCrunch.
Sun protection with a fun pop of color and hydrating ingredients? Yes, please!
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
The affordable drugstore find made my brittle hair so soft and smooth.
A deep-clean for your fridge is surprisingly simple — but absolutely necessary. We'll walk you through it!
It's looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner will get the call Tuesday.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Alongside our regularly scheduled news bits, I’ll be testing out some recurring segments and features — so if you do (or don’t) like what you see, let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.
Carl Eschenbach sees AI as a tool that will help augment workers' abilities and help them navigate their career paths.
Google is boosting AI-generated articles in its Google News feed. Many articles seem to have been taken directly from other websites.
Microsoft today made Reading Coach, its AI-powered tool that provides learners with personalized reading practice, available at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account. As of this morning, Reading Coach is accessible on the web in preview -- a Windows app is forthcoming. "It's well known that reading is foundational to a student’s academic success; studies show that fluent readers are four times more likely to graduate high school and get better jobs," Microsoft writes in a blog post.
Jeep just teased its upcoming Wagoneer S electric SUV ahead of the new vehicle’s launch scheduled for later this year.
You owe taxes if you use Venmo for work or selling items for a profit, but the IRS has delayed implementation of a new $600 reporting threshold.
She recommends ditching expensive formulas and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — it's 35% off right now.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is now predicting the central bank could begin cutting rates in the third quarter — or earlier if inflation drops further.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls 'the one'.