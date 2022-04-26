Fidelity allows retirement investments in Bitcoin

Monika Ghosh
Fidelity, one of the largest providers of 401(k) retirement plans in the U.S., is allowing participants to invest a piece of their retirement portfolio into Bitcoin, provided the employers allow it.

Fast facts

  • Fidelity introduced a digital assets account to hold Bitcoin, integrating it into retirement investment options.

  • Bitcoin investments will be secured by Fidelity’s custodial arm, Fidelity Digital Assets, to ensure “institutional-grade” security.

  • MicroStrategy, one of the largest institutional investors in Bitcoin, has already signed up with Fidelity, though the digital assets account will become widely available only by mid-year.

  • While employers can choose the percentage of funds that can be invested in digital assets, Fidelity has capped the investments to 20% of total funds for now.

  • The U.S. Labor Department cautioned employers and overseers last month about investing retirement funds into cryptocurrencies.

