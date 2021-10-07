Fidelity Clarifies Disclosure on Las Huaquillas

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - October 7th, 2021 – Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) | (FSE:S5GM) | (SSE: MNYC) (“Fidelity Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure set out in its July 21, 2021 news release, it’s corporate website, and two presentations posted to the website. These disclosures are treating historical resources at the Las Huaquillas property as current resources and have triggered the requirement of the Company to file a NI 43-101 Technical Report under section 4.2(2) of NI 43-101. The Company acknowledges that the mineral resources mentioned in the July 21, 2021 news release, corporate website, and two presentations posted to the website are not supported by a current and compliant NI 43-101 technical report, contrary to NI 43-101, and therefore that the estimates should not be relied on until they have been verified and supported by a technical report. Fidelity will commence work immediately on writing a NI 43-101 technical report for the Las Huaquillas property. The NI 43-101 technical report will not report current mineral resources, but will report resources as being historical in nature. Additional work will need to be done to classify mineral resources on the Las Huaquillas property as current. The timeframe to complete publication of this NI 43-101 technical report will be six to eight weeks. Once completed, the Company will file the current and compliant NI 43-101 technical report on SEDAR.

