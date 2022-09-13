Fidelity considers Bitcoin trading on brokerage platform: WSJ

The financial services giant Fidelity Investments is considering a move that would allow its individual brokerage customers to trade Bitcoin (BTC), according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The WSJ cited “people familiar with the matter” and a statement from one of Fidelity’s crypto clients, Galaxy Holdings Ltd.’s CEO Mike Novogratz, who hinted about Fidelity’s latest crypto plans.

“A bird told me that Fidelity, a little bird in my ear, is going to shift their retail customers into crypto soon enough,” Novogratz was quoted as saying during a speech at the SALT Conference.

The move wouldn’t be Fidelity’s first venture into the crypto space — the financial services company announced plans to allow corporate clients to add Bitcoin to 401(k) plans earlier this year, a plan that drew criticism from the U.S. Labor Department and U.S. senators such as Elizabeth Warren, a frequent cryptocurrency critic.

Fidelity and other financial services companies such as BlackRock, which offered institutional investors access to Bitcoin through a partnership with Coinbase starting this year, continue to signal institutional interest in crypto despite market slumps and increased regulatory scrutiny.

Fidelity had some 40 million individual investors and 2.8 million daily average trades as per data from June, according to the company.

