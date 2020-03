BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments became the latest large financial firm to urge employees to work from home in order to slow the transmission of the coronavirus, according to a company memo.

"Anybody who has the capability to work from home should begin to do so, effective Friday, March 13," states the memo sent to employees of the Boston-based firm on Thursday, seen by Reuters and confirmed by a company spokesman.





