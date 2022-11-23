Fidelity to Join Mutual Fund-to-ETF Club With $430 Million Flip

Isabelle Lee and Emily Graffeo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments, one of the country’s largest asset managers, is making its first foray into converting some of its mutual funds into ETFs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Boston-based firm on Wednesday revealed plans to convert six of its thematic mutual funds into actively-managed exchange-traded funds. Fidelity expects to complete the conversion in June 2023.

The conversion would bring its active equity ETF lineup to 15 funds from an existing nine. The current funds had about $720 million in assets under management as of Oct. 31, while the assets of the six thematic mutual funds total roughly $430 million, according to emailed comments from a Fidelity spokesperson.

In the coming decade, more than $1 trillion worth of mutual fund assets could be converted into ETFs, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence. That would represent a huge boost to the $6.5 trillion US ETF market.

The new ETFs will each have an expense ratio of 0.50%, which is roughly the industry average. Ahead of the conversion, the mutual funds’ expense ratio will be slashed to 0.50% from 1% on or about April 1, 2023.

“Fido has little to lose with this conversion,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Henry Jim said, referring to Fidelity. “They are giving up half the fees on a relatively small asset base and in return they are getting a suite of thematic ETFs that are cheaper to run and easier to sell to a broader client base,”

The trend of mutual fund conversion gained traction last year after Dimensional Fund Advisors completed one of the first formal attempts in June 2021. In June, JPMorgan completed a conversion of four mutual funds including the $1.3 billion JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond Fund. In October, Neuberger Berman converted its only US commodity mutual fund into an ETF.

  • Read more: Neuberger Berman Jump-Starts ETF Assets With $196 Million Switch

Tax efficiency is frequently cited as a reason to make the switch. “A growing number of investors are seeking the tax efficiency, trading flexibility and potential cost efficiency benefits of ETF vehicles,” Greg Friedman, Fidelity’s head of ETF management and strategy, said in a statement.

All converted ETFs will be led by the the same portfolio managers as the mutual funds, the firm said in statement. Fidelity manages a total of 51 ETFs with a collective $28 billion in assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • New Indexes Can Help You Invest Like a VC

    A new series of indexes aims to measure the performance of the billion-dollar venture-capital backed companies that Wall Street calls "unicorns." Shares of "unicorns" – companies such as Instacart, Stripe and ByteDance – and other VC-backed companies valued at $1 … Continue reading → The post Want to Invest Like a VC? These New Indexes Can Help You Do It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Venezuela to Restart Opposition Talks, Hoping US Eases Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s government and opposition agreed to restart talks this weekend, ending a yearlong standoff and potentially opening the door for the US to ease oil sanctions, according to people familiar with the situation. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the

  • The FTX Fallout Is Laying Crypto Bare. It’s Now Sink or Swim for the Industry.

    The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its sprawling fallout is turning into something of an existential crisis for the crypto industry. FTX, founded and led by Sam Bankman-Fried, was being run by “inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals,” James Bromley, counsel to the company’s new management reportedly said at Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday. FTX, Genesis, BlockFi, and Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t reply to Barron’s requests for comment early on the day.

  • New York gets ready for annual Thanksgiving parade

    STORY: Fan favorite and newcomer Diary of a Wimpy Kid, DINO and Baby DINO were among the newcomers joining familiar stars like Goku, Papa Smurf And SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary.And timed well to the ongoing World Cup is Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star Balloonicle.Children were on hand to look on.Workers methodically inflated each big balloon with helium.They did their work under nets, weighed down by sand bags, to keep the balloons from flying away.

  • Want Passive Income in 2023? Buy These Dividend Kings

    Today's market is tough. And your portfolio may be suffering. But if you invest in dividend stocks, the picture may begin to look brighter. These companies pay you annually -- just for owning their shares.

  • YOLO Stock-Market Options Are All the Rage This Thanksgiving

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is off the table, stock markets are gutted and bond bulls are out to pasture. In these desperate times, could folks be left with nothing more exciting to talk about this Thanksgiving than the humble equity option?Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On t

  • Oxford High School students travel to Texas to bring day of fun to Robb Elementary School shooting survivors

    A group of students who survived a shooting at their high school last year recently traveled more than 1,000 miles to Uvalde, Texas, to help bring joy to students there who survived a mass shooting at their elementary school in May. Students from Michigan's Oxford High School played games such as soccer and limbo and did art projects including making tie-dyed t-shirts with students from Robb Elementary School at the first-ever Survivors United Playday. The event was held on Saturday, just a few days before Thanksgiving, which marks six months since the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting.

  • Vista Equity Partners Is Exploring a Deal for Coupa Software

    (Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. The stock rose as much as 36% on the news. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesVista has held talks with the San Mateo

  • Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

    The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out the crowds and reduce the usual amount of holiday travel stress. The busiest travel days during Thanksgiving week are usually Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday after the holiday.

  • How much could Tiger Woods jump in the world rankings after Hero World Challenge?

    Tiger Woods is currently ranked No. 1,266 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Two Mondays from now, he could vault into the top 250.

  • DNA helps identify man accused of killing Army veteran 50 years ago, Utah cops say

    The 21-year-old man was killed during Thanksgiving weekend in 1972 after returning from Vietnam, authorities said.

  • Intel's Ambitions To Compete With Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Suffers Jolt After Losing Foundry Head

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) executive Randhir Thakur, who headed its push into the contract-manufacturing industry, is leaving the chipmaker, jeopardizing CEO Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround plan. Thakur “has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the company,” Bloomberg reported citing an emailed statement. “He will stay on through the first quarter of 2023 to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader.” Also Read: US $52B Chip Funding For Intel, TSMC, Samsung Will Cost

  • As Job Cuts Roil Silicon Valley, Workers Confront Post-Boom Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- When Ryan Stevens joined Meta Platforms Inc. as a product operations manager for WhatsApp in August of 2021, he was enticed by the opportunity to help shape a messaging app used daily by 2 billion people.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for Damag

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing on April 21, 2021, with a reference price of $250 per share. For $10,000, you could have bought 26 shares of Coinbase on that very first trade. Coinbase's stock surged to $429.54 later that day, which would have temporarily boosted the value of your investment to nearly $11,300.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir