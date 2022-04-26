Fidelity Launches Bitcoin Offering for 401(k) Plans

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·3 min read
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Fidelity Investments launched what it deems the industry’s first offering that will enable investors to have a portion of their retirement savings allocated to bitcoin through the core 401(k) plan investment lineup.

Discover: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
More: Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

The move was prompted by the growing interest in digital assets, and the fact that 401(k) plan sponsors and participants are looking for ways to gain digital assets exposure in retirement portfolios, according to a Fidelity press release.

The new offering, which bitcoin-bull firm MicroStrategy plans to add to its 401(k) plan later this year, will be available broadly to employers mid-year.

Dave Gray, head of workplace retirement offerings and platforms at Fidelity Investments, told GOBankingRates:

“Fidelity is thrilled to launch a first-of-its-kind workplace digital assets account that will enable individuals to have a portion of their retirement savings allocated to bitcoin through the core 401(k) plan lineup. This new offering represents the firm’s continued commitment to evolving and broadening its digital assets offerings amidst steadily growing demand for digital assets across investor segments.”

Fidelity will allow clients to allocate as much as 20% to bitcoin, with the addition of other digital assets in the future, according to a spokesperson.

The move is being lauded by industry experts, including Brock Pierce, Bitcoin Foundation chairman, who told GOBankingRates that Fidelity has been one of the most forward-thinking financial institutions in the space and has been investing in many different crypto companies across the ecosystem as well as exploring mining internally.

“It is no surprise that they are rolling this out, as it is no secret that they have been working on this behind the scenes for a number of years. It will be yet another way for users to get comfortable adopting bitcoin,” Pierce added.

POLL: Do You Think States Should Suspend Their Gas Taxes?

According to the Fidelity Digital Assets 2021 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study, 30% of U.S. institutional investors surveyed would prefer to buy an investment product containing digital assets.

Meanwhile, Fidelity estimates that roughly 80 million U.S. individual investors currently own or have invested in digital currencies.

Michael Saylor, chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy, wrote in the release, “MicroStrategy looks forward to working with Fidelity to become the first public company to offer their employees the option to invest in bitcoin as part of our 401(k) program.”

“Teaming with companies like Fidelity that are innovating in bitcoin for corporations is important to us, as is furthering the development of the bitcoin ecosystem for institutional investors,” he added.

Not everyone is on board with adding cryptos to retirement plans. Indeed, in March, the Labor Department said it was cautioning plan fiduciaries, “to exercise extreme care before they consider adding a cryptocurrency option to a 401(k) plan’s investment menu for plan participants,” as it has “serious concerns” about investments in cryptos and NFTs, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Read More: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens
Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

“In recent months, some financial services firms have begun marketing investments in cryptocurrencies as potential investment options for participants in 401(k)s. At this early stage in the history of cryptocurrencies, however, the U.S. Department of Labor has serious concerns about plans’ decisions to expose participants to direct investments in cryptocurrencies or related products, such as NFTs, coins, and crypto assets,” the Department said in a blog post on its website in March.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fidelity Launches Bitcoin Offering for 401(k) Plans

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Technology powers the world economy, and the right tech stocks can do the same for stock portfolios.

  • Fidelity to allow retirement savings allocation to bitcoin in 401(k) accounts

    The family controlled asset manager said MicroStrategy Inc, a major bitcoin corporate backer, will be the first employer to use the new product, which will be made available to other employers by the middle of the year. Through the new offering, employees will be able to invest in bitcoin through a Digital Assets Account (DAA) within the core lineup of their 401(k) plans, Fidelity said. Fidelity also said that Newfront, a retirement consulting services provider, has indicated that the DAA will help address a growing need among their client base.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • North Korea flexes new missiles at military parade

    STORY: North Korea is set to beef up its nuclear arsenal. That's what leader Kim Jong Un announced as Pyongyang marked the founding anniversary of its military with a massive parade, according to state media.Pyongyang's news agency KCNA said Tuesday the parade featured North Korea's largest known intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17, while a state newspaper released images of various weapons being paraded through waving crowds.The Hwasong-17 was test fired for the first time last month, but South Korean officials believe efforts to conduct a full test ended in an explosion over the city of Pyongyang.North Korea has stepped up its weapons tests and displays of military power as denuclearization talks with the U.S. stalled and South Korea prepares to swear in its newly-elected conservative president.U.S. and South Korean officials say there are signs of new construction at North Korea's only known nuclear test site, which has been officially shuttered since 2018, suggesting Pyongyang is set to resume testing nuclear weapons.According to KCNA, Kim said the main mission behind the North's nuclear force is to deter war, but that other uses may apply.North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned by the UN Security Council, which has imposed sanctions on the country.During a visit to Seoul last week, the U.S. envoy to North Korea, Sung Kim, said the allies would "respond responsibly and decisively to provocative behavior" -- but emphasized his willingness to engage with North Korea "anywhere without any conditions."North Korea has said it remains open to diplomacy, but has rejected Washington's overtures as insincere, calling its sanctions and military drills with the South "hostile policies."

  • Fidelity to Offer Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans in a First for a Major Firm

    The fund giant is rolling out 'digital assets accounts' for 401(k) plans, but it may face legal obstacles.

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Another 4% Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite down 2.9% as of 1:10 p.m. ET, tech stocks were in all-out retreat ahead of first-quarter earnings reports. Semiconductors, in particular, were under pressure. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down 4.4%, slightly better than its 6% drop earlier in the day.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Loeffler Said Her Private Jet Saved Taxpayers Money. It Didn’t.

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was asked on the 2020 campaign trail about the recently purchased private jet she was flying around Georgia, the former CEO and multimillionaire senator defended the expense as saving taxpayer dollars.But previously unreported corporate filings reveal something that Loeffler’s campaign disclosures did not: She was paying her husband’s company to operate the jet. And, according to experts, those campa

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    When Elon Musk announced his surprise bid for Twitter Inc earlier this month, he said the social media company should reach out to his family office with any questions. Yet very little is known about the Austin, Texas-based family office that manages the assets of Musk, the world's richest person and CEO of both electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX. The office is called Excession and the man who helped build it is Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for several years, according to regulatory filings and legal documents.

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry quits Twitter again — and complains he warned people that stocks would tumble

    Burry last year warned of "the greatest speculative bubble of all times in all things" and predicted the "mother of all crashes."

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • What Twitter employees are saying about the Musk buyout

    Worry over stock options, the site's political future — and whether or not they will throw up — are on the minds of the company's employees.

  • Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman Recommend Avoiding This Type of Mortgage

    This includes Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman. In particular, Ramsey and Orman have both advised against a particular kind of mortgage for most borrowers. According to both Ramsey and Orman, borrowers should typically avoid FHA Loans.

  • Why savers are rushing to buy I Bonds in the last days of April

    Why is everyone talking about I Bonds? What are they? How do you buy them? Can you go to the bank? Short answer: No.

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.