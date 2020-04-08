Fidelity National Financial Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call







JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, will release 1st quarter 2020 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A conference call will follow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through FNF's Investor Relations website at fnf.com. Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial-in at 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through FNF's Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 23, 2020, through April 30, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13701392.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

