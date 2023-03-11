Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.45 Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Fidelity National Financial's shares before the 16th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fidelity National Financial has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of $35.29. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Fidelity National Financial paying out a modest 43% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Fidelity National Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Fidelity National Financial has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Fidelity National Financial for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Fidelity National Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Fidelity National Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Fidelity National Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Fidelity National Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

