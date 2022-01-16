Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNF) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Fidelity National Financial's (NYSE:FNF) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Fidelity National Financial's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fidelity National Financial is:

29% = US$2.7b ÷ US$9.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.29.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Fidelity National Financial's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

To begin with, Fidelity National Financial has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 34% net income growth seen by Fidelity National Financial over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Fidelity National Financial's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Fidelity National Financial is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Fidelity National Financial Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Fidelity National Financial is 38%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 62%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Fidelity National Financial is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Fidelity National Financial has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. Still forecasts suggest that Fidelity National Financial's future ROE will drop to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to decrease. This suggests that there could be other factors could driving the anticipated decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Fidelity National Financial's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

