Will Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:FNF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

Based on Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:FNF) earnings update on 31 December 2018, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 7.1% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$628m, we should see this rise to US$672m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Fidelity National Financial. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Fidelity National Financial going to perform in the near future?

The view from 5 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of FNF’s earnings growth over these next few years.

From the current net income level of US$628m and the final forecast of US$728m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for FNF’s earnings is 5.1%. This leads to an EPS of $2.9 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $2.3. In 2022, FNF’s profit margin will have expanded from 8.3% to 9.2%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Fidelity National Financial, I’ve put together three important aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Fidelity National Financial worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Fidelity National Financial is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Fidelity National Financial? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

