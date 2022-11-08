Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 24%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

One of the biggest stories of last week was how Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares plunged 25% in the week since its latest quarterly results, closing yesterday at US$61.85. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$3.6b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 24% to hit US$0.41 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Fidelity National Information Services' 32 analysts is for revenues of US$15.2b in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 5.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 78% to US$2.81. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$15.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.90 in 2023. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 19% to US$89.45, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fidelity National Information Services at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$63.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Fidelity National Information Services' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Fidelity National Information Services is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Fidelity National Information Services. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Fidelity National Information Services analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Fidelity National Information Services that you need to take into consideration.

