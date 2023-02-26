What Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:FIS) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$77.81 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$61.41. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fidelity National Information Services' current trading price of US$64.90 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fidelity National Information Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Fidelity National Information Services Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Fidelity National Information Services is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $82.78, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Fidelity National Information Services’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Fidelity National Information Services?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Fidelity National Information Services, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 8.3% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since FIS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FIS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FIS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Fidelity National Information Services as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Fidelity National Information Services and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Fidelity National Information Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

