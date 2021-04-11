Fidelity National Information Services Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $149.93 per share and the market cap of $93.1 billion, Fidelity National Information Services stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Fidelity National Information Services is shown in the chart below.


Because Fidelity National Information Services is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 12.56% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Fidelity National Information Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Fidelity National Information Services's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Fidelity National Information Services over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Fidelity National Information Services has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.6 billion and earnings of $0.24 a share. Its operating margin is 5.48%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Fidelity National Information Services at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Fidelity National Information Services over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Fidelity National Information Services's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 81% of the companies in Software industry. Fidelity National Information Services's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Fidelity National Information Services's ROIC was 0.56, while its WACC came in at 5.37. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fidelity National Information Services is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Fidelity National Information Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

