Fidelity pauses return-to-office plans as financial firms tighten COVID precautions

A Fidelity Investments store logo is pictured on a building in Boca Raton, Florida
Ross Kerber
·2 min read

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON (Reuters) - Asset management giant Fidelity Investments on Monday said it has paused voluntary return-to-office plans for employees in New England, in a further sign that rising COVID-19 cases and the new Omicron variant could scuttle corporate America's bid to get back to business as usual.

The family-controlled company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, has paused pilot return-to-office programs at its offices in Boston, Smithfield, Rhode Island, and Merrimack, New Hampshire "due to rising COVID risk scores," spokesman Michael Aalto said.

COVID cases in Massachusetts jumped this month to their highest level since January.

Several hundred people had been going in to those locations. Voluntary pilots representing thousands of employees are still under way at other locations around the United States, he said.

U.S. financial firms have been more proactive than other industries in encouraging employees back to return to offices, but those plans have come under renewed scrutiny as cases have ticked up and the Omicron variant has spread swiftly.

Last week Wall Street investment bank Jefferies sent staff home and canceled client parties and all but essential travel after the firm experienced nearly 40 new COVID-19 cases.

Daily cases in New York City have surged this month and hospitalizations are at their highest level since April, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While the Delta variant is still dominant in the United States, Omicron has been detected in many U.S. states including New York and has been reported in more than 60 countries.

At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting Omicron, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the new strain.

In London, major investment banks have advised most staff to work from home as of Monday in line with Britain's tighter restrictions but said their offices will remain open.

The shift represented a switch for many firms in Europe's largest financial capital as, until last week, most were encouraging staff back into the office.

"We expect a reduction in the amount of people coming into our offices, but our buildings will continue to be accessible to all employees who need to come in," JPMorgan said in a memo to UK staff late last week.

Goldman Sachs International chief executive Richard Gnodde said in a memo on Friday that all UK staff who could work from home "effectively" should do so, but added its offices in London and Birmingham would remain open to anyone who needed to be there.

Deutsche Bank has said that staff numbers in London will be significantly reduced from Monday, though employees with certain roles such as traders or those with personal reasons can still go in. It also discouraged staff from taking part in social gatherings.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Franklin Paul and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LiveKit co-founder believes the metaverse needs open infrastructure

    In fact, one large social media company approached him about using his app for its 1,000-person company, but was concerned about security using Agora. D’Sa and his team, which includes co-founder David Zhao, developed a free, open source infrastructure for building and scaling real-time audio and video experiences, aka WebRTC, in applications. It is also proving product market fit, especially as more talk revolved around the metaverse.

  • Boris Johnson: UK faces 'tidal wave' of omicron cases

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. In a televised statement, Johnson said everyone age 18 and older will be offered a third shot of vaccine by the end of this month in response to the omicron “emergency.” ”And I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need,” Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up.”

  • Competition is fierce for Iowa's used farm equipment, attracting bidders from across the world

    Iowa farmers, worried about supply chain disruptions and long lead times for equipment delivery, are snatching up used machines, pushing up prices.

  • Fauci Says ‘Tough to Tell’ if Covid Boosters Will Be Needed Every Year

    President Biden's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked if yearly boosters are in our future. He said it's 'tough ti tell.'

  • The AP Interview: Taliban seek ties with US, other ex-foes

    Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers are committed in principle to education and jobs for girls and women, a marked departure from their previous time in power, and they seek the world’s “mercy and compassion” to help millions of Afghans in desperate need, a top Taliban leader said in a rare interview. Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also told The Associated Press that the Taliban government wants good relations with all countries and has no issue with the United States. “Sanctions against Afghanistan would ... not have any benefit,” Muttaqi said Sunday, speaking in his native Pashto during the interview in the sprawling pale brick Foreign Ministry building in the heart of the capital of Kabul. “Making Afghanistan unstable or having a weak Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone," said Muttaqi, whose aides include employees of the previous government as well as those recruited from the ranks of the Taliban.

  • Why is my poop brown?

    Brown poop can indicate good health. Vitalii Barida/iStock via Getty Images Plus Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why is my poop brown? – Ethan J., age 9, Potomac, Maryland Three-quarters of your poop consists of water and most of the rest is food your body didn’t digest. Once it exits the digestive system, poop is usually a shade of brown, regardless of the appearance of whatev

  • Rihanna, Migos and more are getting official metaverse avatars

    Fans will be able to buy and sell NFT merchandise for virtual versions of Universal's artists.

  • 'Richest example of a massive shift in our society': Elon Musk is Time magazine's Person of the Year

    Time magazine announced Monday the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, not to mention the world's richest person, was named their Person of the Year.

  • India's Modi opens project in holy town with a big splash

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dip in the sacred Ganges River before a crowd of thousands, as he opened part of a large-scale development project in the holy city of Varanasi, where his ruling party is looking to garner support ahead of key state elections. The highlight of the opening ceremony was a $45 million corridor meant to facilitate pilgrims' visits to some of India's holiest sites. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been keen to consolidate its support ahead of next year's polls in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where Varanasi is located. Modi's far-right party currently holds power in the state — India’s largest with 230 million people — but is under immense pressure over its response to the pandemic and the struggling economy.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • $400 refunds are coming to millions of drivers — how to get a car insurance ‘stimulus check'

    A group of insurers is handing out cash after hoarding $5 billion in excess funds.

  • 5 Tech Stocks Seeing Massive Insider Buying

    Late November and early December saw a big sell-off in many technology stocks. Unexpected hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell led to fears of higher interest rates, which could depress growth stock valuations. November and December also saw several earnings reports, in which several "stay-at-home" software companies reported decelerating growth as they lapped the pandemic. With many former market darlings now down 20%, 30%, or even 50% or more, several tech CEOs decided to express conviction in their companies by buying shares recently -- and in very big numbers, too.

  • Tax Talk: The latest information on RMDs and how to pay the least amount of tax on them

    Ken and Klee talk about the latest on Required Minimum Distributions and how to pay the least amount of tax on them.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • Turkish lira crumbles after S&P warns over Turkey

    The beleaguered Turkish lira was crushed on Monday after Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade its debt rating on Turkey.

  • Looking to Ride the Electric Vehicle Boom? These Analysts Suggest 2 EV Stocks to Buy

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. For investors, this type of political environment mak

  • The 5 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts

    With the new year fast approaching, many of us are likely starting to think about our finances. In particular, you may want to increase your net worth or even get rich. After all, getting rich will...

  • Column: Hertz symbolizes everything that's wrong with American corporations

    Hertz is a one-stop shop for American corporate shortcomings.

  • Porch pirates plundering your parcels? You may already have the protection you need

    Before you set up some Home Alone-style booby traps, remember you’ve got other avenues.

  • Want to Collect $500 Each Month? Invest $123,553 Into These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Not only do these companies they offer high-yielding payouts, but they have solid track records of boosting them regularly.