Fidelity Pushed for Bitcoin ETF Approval in Private SEC Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annie Massa and Miles Weiss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Fidelity Investments urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in a private meeting, listing the virtues of an idea that the regulator has been slow to embrace.

Executives including Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets, met with SEC officials in a Sept. 8 video call, filings show. They laid out reasons why the regulator should approve the proposed product, including increased investor appetite for virtual currencies, the growth of Bitcoin holders and the existence of similar funds in other countries, according to a presentation from the meeting.

Several firms are competing to launch Bitcoin or Bitcoin futures-based ETFs, which crypto enthusiasts view as a key step to broadening the virtual currency’s reach. So far the SEC has taken a cautious approach under chair Gary Gensler and his predecessor Jay Clayton. None of the proposals have received a green light.

But Gensler signaled this year that he could be open to a Bitcoin ETF as long as it complies with the strictest rules for mutual funds -- in contrast to most applications, including Fidelity’s, which are filed under 1930s laws that allow stock exchanges to list the products. Gensler also referenced an openness to ETFs based on Bitcoin futures. Fidelity’s presentation, in contrast, downplayed the importance of both of those traits.

Read more: SEC’s Gensler Signals Path for Bitcoin ETF With Tough Rules

“Bitcoin futures-based products are not a necessary interim step before a Bitcoin ETP,” Fidelity said in the presentation. “Firms should be able to meet investor demand for direct exposure to Bitcoin” through ETFs registered under those 1930s laws, “because the Bitcoin market has matured and can support them.”

In March, Fidelity filed its application for its proposed Bitcoin ETF, called the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust. Other firms seeking approval for similar products include WisdomTree Investments and Ark Investment Management.

“An increasingly wide range of investors seeking access to Bitcoin has underscored the market need for a more diversified set of products offering exposure to digital assets to match demand,” Fidelity spokeswoman Nicole Abbott said in an emailed statement.

She declined to comment on the contents of the presentation.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Chair Gary Gensler to Appear Before Senate Banking Committee on Regulating Crypto

    CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De discusses what to expect from Tuesday’s Senate Banking Committee hearing as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is scheduled to testify regarding the SEC's role in crypto regulation. Plus, reactions to Gensler suggesting the SEC could ban certain Chinese companies from trading in the U.S.

  • Crypto Provides Lucrative Opportunity for High-Net-Worth Individuals

    Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash In its infancy, cryptocurrency was almost exclusively the domain of engineers and programmers. They were largely motivated by ideology and an almost religious belief in decentralization. Then came the extremely risk-tolerant investors willing to bet on an unproven market with the hope of striking it rich. And to be sure, many did just that. This wild west atmosphere kept many high-net-worth investors (HNWIs) and family offices from investing early. However, th

  • U.S. SEC will publish GameStop post-mortem 'shortly,' Gensler says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is close to publishing a post-mortem of the GameStop trading saga in which retail investors on the Reddit social media site banded together to push up the video game retailer's shares, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said on Tuesday. Gensler said it is being reviewed by the SEC's commissioners who typically sign-off on major policy decisions and reports. "It will be out shortly," he said during his first appearance before the Senate Banking Committee as SEC chief.

  • I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Trader Joe's products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

    Strict diets never worked, but once I found these Trader Joe's alternatives to my favorite junk foods, I lost weight and have kept it off for 3 years.

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • Buying This Beaten-Down Stock Right Now Is a No-Brainer

    Investors looking to buy a fast-growing company at an attractive valuation shouldn't miss this stock.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    The COVID-19 crisis was not kind to real estate investment trusts (REITs). The mortgage REIT sector was pummeled by margin calls, and mall REITs were shut down for months. While every REIT saw a decline in collections, the triple-net lease REITs performed the best.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Are you looking for steady dividends to stand the test of time? Here are a couple of stocks to consider buying.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Lucid Group Stock?

    From taking center stage in the spring special purpose acquisition company stock surge, to merging with Churchill Capital IV in July, to seeing its share price plummet as early investors cashed out, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has had its fair share of positive and negative news. Tesla stock's rise embodies a modern newfound willingness for risk-tolerant investors on Wall Street and Main Street to pay massive premiums for stocks.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Bank of America shakes up senior leadership — with two big changes for Charlotte

    Two women who are among the city’s most prominent banking leaders will leave their current roles.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Technological innovations tend to set the bar for human productivity while also creating tremendous amounts of wealth. For instance, the invention of the steam engine powered the first industrial revolution in the 1700s.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Lucid is a ‘super premium’ EV company, but competition is too great, Morgan Stanley says

    Lucid Group Inc. is a 'super premium' electric-vehicle maker that may be able to scale its production, but there's just too much competition to be too excited about the company's stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note this week.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Hey, remember China?

    At the height of former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in 2019, I wrote about the hydra-headed controversies that were turning Sino-American flashpoints into an epochal fight for geopolitical dominance.