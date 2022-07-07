Fidelity: A Ray Dalio Fintech Pick

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is a global payments provider which has an illustrious list of clients such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as well as several leading retailers, banks and more. The stock price has nosedived by a substantial 38% since June 2021 and now is undervalued relative to historic multiples.

This stock caught my eye because Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) of Bridgewater Associates was buying shares in the first quarter of 2022, during which shares traded for an average price of $104. Could this Dalio pick be undervalued after recent declines.





Business model

Fidelity is a global provider of fintech solutions for merchants, banks and financial institutions. It is a Fortune 500 company and employs over 65,000 people globally. The companys business model is divided into three main sections:

Merchant Solutions enables payment processing for merchants of all sizes from SMBs to national retailers across 100 countries. The segment utilizes a combination of direct sales forces and referral partnerships in order to access new and existing markets. Fidelity acquired WorldPay in 2019, which is a leading payment gateway solution and key enabler of the Fidelity solution.

Source: Fidelity investor materials

The Banking Solutions segment provides a variety of core processing software to U.S. regional and community banks and lenders.

The Capital Markets segment is tailored towards helping financial services clients with an array of buy and sell side solutions. Its clients include asset managers, trading firms, private equity firms, brokerages and more. Data analytics is also a key element of the solution and provides value to clients for regulatory reasons and insight.

Fidelity has grown its business through a combination of organic growth which includes developing new solutions with sales and marketing efforts. Acquisitions have also been a key growth factor, as they offer a rapid way to enter a new market or vertical.

Notable clients of Fidelity include:

Global tech giant Microsoft recently expanded its long time relationship with Fidelity by using Worldpay payment technology for Microsoft Xbox, Azure and other online segments.

Global investment manager T. Rowe Price uses Fidelity for retirement recordkeeping operations.





In addition, four of the worlds top five leading crypto exchanges use Fidelity to enable certain banking customers to trade bitcoin via their traditional bank account. One of the worlds largest retail pharmacy chains uses the Premium Payback solution to enable credit card customers to pay with reward points at checkout.

Despite being such a large entity with a $57 billion market cap, the company is rapidly innovating and offered over 100 new solutions in 2021 alone, including small business embedded finance, which enables digital invoices and payments to buy now pay ater services.

Financials

Fidelity produced steady earnings growth for the first quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $3.5 billion, up 9% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share was up 13%. Revenue growth was mainly driven by Merchant Solutions, up 15% year over year to $1.2 billion. This was followed by Banking Solutions, up by 7% to $1.7 billion, and capital markets, up 6% to $658 million.

Adjusted Ebitda increased by 8% to $1.4 billion with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 41%, which was pretty much flat when compared to prior quarters. Adjusted earnings per share showed positive growth to $1.47 compared to the same period last year.

Free cash flow also showed strength, increasing by 41% to $786 million.

Fidelity has a levered balance sheet with high debt of $19.2 billion and $1.5 billion in cash and short term investments. The good news is only $2.3 billion is in short term debt and thus this is manageable given the strong cash flow.

Management showed confidence and increased the dividend by 21% recently; the yield now stands at 1.9%. The company is also expected to buy back a substantial ~$3 billion worth of shares in 2022.

Valuation

The GF Value line indicates a fair value of $137 per share, which means the stock is significantly undervalued at its current price of ~$94. However, due to the sharp and sudden decline, GuruFocus highlights a possible value trap."

