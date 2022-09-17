What The Fidelity, Schwab and Citadel Create Crypto Exchange Looks Like

Wola Odeniran
·4 min read
SmartAsset: Three Financial Giants Create a Crypto Exchange
SmartAsset: Three Financial Giants Create a Crypto Exchange

It’s not often that financial giants such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities come together to form a financial entity. But the three heavyweights did just that as they teamed up to launch a new cryptocurrency exchange called EDX Markets. Let’s break down how this new platform will work and what it could offer you as a crypto investor.

A financial advisor could help you add crypto investments to your portfolio and safeguard against risks.

Fidelity, Schwab and Citadel Securities Launch EDXM

Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities launched a new cryptocurrency exchange called EDX Markets (EDXM). The cryptocurrency exchange will operate independently from these financial institutions, with the possibility of more partnerships forming in the future.

“We look forward to welcoming additional participants to the exchange, which will drive ongoing trading in this important asset class while creating a virtuous cycle of continually enhanced liquidity and efficiency supported by MEMX’s cutting-edge technology,” said Jamil Nazarali, chief executive officer of EDXM, in a press release.

Additional financial institutions currently include Sequoia Capital, Paradigm and Virtu Financial Inc., which have joined the partnership with the aim of enabling “safe and compliant trading of digital assets through trusted intermediaries.”

The press release says that EDXM will deliver “better prices for investors than those offered by existing cryptocurrency exchanges” by creating a “highly liquid cryptocurrency ecosystem that aggregates liquidity from multiple market makers to reduce spreads and improve transparency.”

How EDXM Handles Conflicts of Interest and Security

SmartAsset: Three Financial Giants Create a Crypto Exchange
SmartAsset: Three Financial Giants Create a Crypto Exchange

EDXM aims to enhance customer security and stay in regulatory compliance. The cryptocurrency exchange also wants to eliminate conflicts of interest.

According to the press release, EDXM will remove “conflicts of interest that affect existing cryptocurrency exchanges by separating responsibility for operating the exchange from the entities trading on it.”

The crypto exchange is also aiming to deliver cost-effective strategies that would start by erasing bilateral settlements. To do so, it will leverage its network of digital custodians to net and settle trades on the blockchain. EDXM says this will increase speed and efficiency at a lower cost.

The Members Exchange (MEMX) will provide EDXM with the technology infrastructure to achieve these cost-efficient trades and protect investments.

“With MEMX-supported digital infrastructure that eliminates technological and organizational bottlenecks, EDXM will be a safe entry point to crypto and serve as the exchange of choice for trading digital assets on a platform designed for and used by leading financial institutions,” the board of directors for EDXM said in the press release.

Benefits and Risks of Trading on a Crypto Exchange

EDXM could offer crypto investors a cheaper and safer way to trade digital currencies. But you should carefully weigh both the benefits and risks before trading.

In March 2022, the Department of Labor asked 401(k) plan fiduciaries to “exercise extreme care” before adding cryptocurrency investments to their retirement plans.

Additionally, the Chicago-based financial services company Morningstar had pointed out one month earlier that the correlation between cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and other major asset classes increased over the past years, changing how investors might want to add or exclude it from their portfolios.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: Three Financial Giants Create a Crypto Exchange
SmartAsset: Three Financial Giants Create a Crypto Exchange

The creation of a crypto exchange by financial giants Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Citadel Securities is no small feat. Despite the concerns regarding the crypto market, financial institutions still see cryptocurrency as a potential financial gain. But before investors trade on EDXM, they should consider both the benefits and risks, and even consult a financial professional to help them develop an investment strategy.

Investing Tips

  • A financial advisor can tell you how to work crypto investing into a broader financial strategy. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Investing in crypto can be fun and interesting, but don’t bet your retirement on it. Make sure you first fund your 401(k), if you have access to one, or an IRA if you don’t.

Photo credit: ©iStock/FinkAvenue, ©iStock/ozgurdonmaz, ©iStock/Laser1987

The post Fidelity, Schwab and Citadel Create Crypto Exchange. Here’s What Investors Should Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Markets: Bitcoin price holds under US$20,000; Ether falls nearly 10%

    Bitcoin continued trading below the US$20,000 support line in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether fell in a “sell the news” mood after the Ethereum network completed the network Merge on Thursday. Most other coins among the top 10 by market capitalization dropped. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin dips below US$20,000; Ether, ETC fall post-Merge […]

  • Roth IRA Contribution Rules and Limits: The 2022 Guide

    In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older, to all of your Roth and traditional IRA accounts.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: President Biden Outlines Crypto Regulation Plan

    Cryptocurrency news: Bitcoin, Ethereum slide lower. President Biden releases a framework on crypto regulation. Coinbase gets political

  • U.S. Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

    The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system.

  • Where Bitcoin Is Legal Tender

    Readers weigh in on El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment, contrarian indicators for the markets, how to fix Social Security, European ETFs vs. individual stocks, and Illumina’s deal for Grail

  • Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW

    A fund manager will try to sell tokens and give cash proceeds to shareholders.

  • This Billionaire Is Now Even Richer Than Jeff Bezos

    Indian industrialist Gautam Adani surpassed the Amazon founder to become the world’s second-richest person, trailing only Elon Musk.

  • Meet With a Financial Advisor This Often to Max Your Cash

    Let's say you've taken the first step and have already decided to speak with a financial advisor. You already know that financial planning and wealth management goals are vital to your long-term financial health, but how often are you supposed … Continue reading → The post How Often Should You Meet With a Financial Advisor? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Merrill Lynch vs. Charles Schwab: Which Is Best for You?

    Opening an investment account can be a daunting task. Researching fee structures, account types and product features take time and can be perplexing. Plus, with so many companies offering investment services, it can be tough to know if you're making … Continue reading → The post Merrill Lynch vs. Charles Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Floods in Italy kill 10; Survivors plucked from roofs, trees

    In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. “It wasn't a water bomb, it was a tsunami," Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of Barbara, told Italian state radio about the sudden downpour Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region near the Adriatic Sea.

  • Pros & Cons of a 401(k)

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much of Your Income Should You Save?

    From buying your first home to creating college funds for children, everyone has aspirations that depend mainly on their financial capacity. While borrowing is an option for many households, saving money keeps you debt-free and financially healthy. However, saving isn't … Continue reading → The post What Percent of Your Income Should Be Saved? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How People Are Retiring By 30

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Can Beat the Market

    We’re getting toward the tail end of the year, and it’s time to start deciding just how to allocate the portfolio for a solid year-end return. In a recent note from JPMorgan, focused on the energy sector, 5-star analyst Arun Jayaram recommended oil and gas producers as likely to beat the overall markets going forward. Getting quickly to the bottom line, Jayaram states, "We remain fans of the longer-term story for natural gas driven by a growing global demand for low cost U.S. gas exports." With

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These game-changing stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • 2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Innovative technologies have regularly reshaped the world. In the last few decades, inventions like the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone have dramatically enhanced human productivity, while creating tremendous wealth in the process. In fact, research company McKinsey estimates that AI could boost global economic output by 16% (or $13 trillion) between 2018 and 2030.

  • The Stock Market Finally Gets It. FedEx’s Bad News Helped Drive the Point Home.

    The stock market reached that point this past week. Oh, the market was hopeful, entering the week, that inflation had reached its peak, that the Federal Reserve would stop raising rates soon, that the bottom was in. All of this occurred the week before the Fed meets to discuss its next rate increase, which is likely to be another 0.75 percentage point.