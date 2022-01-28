Fidelity Seeks SEC Approval for Metaverse ETF

Michael Bellusci
·1 min read

Fidelity Investments has filed an application for a Metaverse ETF, aiming to track public companies with exposure to the blockchain-based network of three-dimensional, virtual realities.

  • The Fidelity Metaverse ETF will track the Fidelity Metaverse Index, which tracks “the performance of a global universe of companies that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to establishing and enabling the Metaverse,” according to the filing

  • Fidelity’s application is the latest among companies looking to address skyrocketing interest in the metaverse. Last December, ProShares filed a metaverse ETF application with the SEC.

  • In June, Roundhill Investments launched a metaverse ETF that trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Four major South Korean asset management funds are also now listing metaverse-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the first in the country.

  • Geode Capital Management will be a sub-adviser for the Fidelity fund.

  • On Thursday, the SEC refused to approve a Fidelity spot bitcoin ETF adding to the recent list of rejected applications.

Read more: ProShares Files Application With SEC for a Metaverse ETF


