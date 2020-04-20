Is Fiducian Group Limited's (ASX:FID) CEO Pay Justified?

In 1996 Indy Singh was appointed CEO of Fiducian Group Limited (ASX:FID). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Indy Singh's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Fiducian Group Limited has a market cap of AU$143m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$586k for the year to June 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$539k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$315m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$389k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Fiducian Group. On a sector level, around 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. According to our research, Fiducian Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the broader sector.

It would therefore appear that Fiducian Group Limited pays Indy Singh more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Fiducian Group, below.

Is Fiducian Group Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Fiducian Group Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 15% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 9.3%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Fiducian Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 25% over three years, Fiducian Group Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Fiducian Group Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Looking at the same time period, we think that the shareholder returns are respectable. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn't call the CEO pay problematic. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Fiducian Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.