JP Fiedorek (second from left) was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of severely abusing a 15-month-old boy. Fiedorek's defense attorney, Michael Corcoran, sits to his right and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mary Farrell addresses the court (far right) during the sentencing on April 22.

CHARLEVOIX — Describing the case as one of the worst he has seen, Charlevoix Circuit Court Judge Roy C. Hayes III sentenced John Paul Fiedorek to prison after he was convicted last month of severely abusing his ex-girlfriend's 15-month-old son.

Fiedorek was sentenced on Friday, April 22 to 18-36 years for the first-degree child abuse conviction and 80 months-10 years for the two second-degree child abuse convictions, to be served concurrently.

"Mr. Fiedorek brutally physically assaulted a helpless 15-month-old child who was left in his care," said Judge Hayes, when stating the reasons for his sentencing.

Prior to sentencing, in a statement to the court, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mary Farrell, who had secured the guilty verdict in an almost two week long trial, said "from the time he (Fiedorek) has been a young child, people in the community" had shielded him from his actions.

"Today he will be held accountable," she said.

Farrell added that this was one of the worst cases of child abuse she had tried in court and that, at times, the case had reduced public officers to tears.

The maximum penalties for each conviction were "life or any term of years" for the one count of first-degree child abuse and up to 10 years for each of the two counts of second-degree child abuse.

"Nothing could justify these actions," said Judge Hayes.

After the verdict was read, the child's family and friends hugged one another in the courtroom.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Fiedorek sentenced to 18 years in prison in child abuse case