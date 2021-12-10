Fieger on Oxford lawsuit: Sister saw sibling get shot, 'narrowly escaped the bullets'

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger blasted the Oxford school district Thursday in announcing a lawsuit against the district, seeking $100 million over the mass shooting that left four students dead.

Fieger said officials "allowed the deranged, homicidal student to return to class with a gun in his backpack, with over 30 rounds of ammo in his backpack, when they knew he was a homicidal threat."

"He was allowed to carry it out," Fieger said of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism for allegedly opening fire in his school on Nov. 30 with a gun his parents bought for him just four days prior as an early Christmas present.

"How in the world does a 15-year-old get armed to commit murder in schools?" said Fieger, who decried the decades-long series of school shootings that have rocked America.

Fieger said the federal lawsuit will show that the school district “at every turn” failed the students and violated their civil rights. He said he also plans to file a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court claiming the school displayed gross negligence in its inaction in keeping students safe.

“Twenty years and nothing’s changed,” Feiger said, in reference to the time that has passed since the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado, in 1999. “I could talk about the hundreds of thousands of children who are traumatized for life, like Bella and Riley, afraid at any moment someone might start shooting.”

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, left, speaks to the press as Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, parents of Riley and Bella Franz, look on as Fieger announces a federal lawsuit against the Oxford School District at his office in Southfield on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Bella and Riley Franz are sisters and plaintiffs in his lawsuit: 17-year-old Riley Franz, was shot in the neck during the 5-minute long massacre that left four of her classmates dead and injured seven others, including a teacher; 14-year-old Bella Franz was not injured in the shooting, but saw her sister get shot.

The lawsuit alleges that the sisters are experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, and that the younger sibling "narrowly escaped the bullets" as she watched her sister get shot after the two exited a bathroom.

According to Fieger, Bella and Riley Franz are honor students who were supposed to be leaving for Christmas vacation. Instead, Riley is coping with a neck wound and Bella is grappling with stress and trauma of what she witnessed.

“These are two ultimately beautiful children who now are going to have to go back to a school that they know was attacked and is a war zone,” said Feiger, who delivered his remarks alongside the parents of the Franz sisters.

Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, who did not make any statements, had solemn looks on their faces as Feiger spoke about gun violence, and about how he would make the school district pay for putting their daughters in harm's way.

Questioning district's role in tragedy

The prosecutor did her job in charging the suspect and his parents, Feiger said, adding the school needs to be held accountable, too.

“It’s not enough to make murderers like these people and their son responsible or complicit,” Feiger said. “There is a responsibility among teachers, counselors and school administrators.”

The lawsuit follows one of the deadliest school shootings in the United States since 2018. It alleges that the school district did not do enough to stop Ethan Crumbley from tearing through the hallways with a gun, as police say video evidence from inside the school shows.

At the heart of the lawsuit is an argument that parents have been making since the shooting: Why didn't the district remove Crumbley from school when he began to display troubling behavior?

According to police, the prosecution and the lawsuit, here is what school officials knew ahead of time:

On the day before the shooting, Ethan Crumbley was seen looking for ammunition on his cellphone. A teacher notified school officials, who contacted the teen's mother by phone and email, but she didn't respond. That same day, the mother texted her son about the incident, writing: "LOL, I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

The next day at school, Ethan Crumbley was found with a note depicting a semiautomatic handgun with the words, "The thoughts won't stop. Help me," and a sketch of someone bleeding.

His parents were summoned, and a meeting with counselors and their son followed at the school. The parents were ordered to get their son into counseling within 48 hours. The parents resisted the counseling request and left the meeting. Their son went back to his class, with his backpack.

The backpack was never searched. Police said they believe Ethan Crumbley had the gun and ammunition in his backpack at the time.

Just before 1 p.m., gunfire erupted. Ethan Crumbley had gone into a bathroom with his backpack, came out with a gun and started blasting shots down the hallway, according to video evidence from inside the school. The sophomore surrendered in five minutes to sheriffs deputies who arrived at the scene, police said.

"The horror of November 30, 2021, was entirely preventable," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit argues that the two students are protected under the 14th Amendment, specifically that they have the right to be free from danger created or increased by those named in the suit.

According to school officials, Crumbley explained that the drawing of the gun and blood was part of a video game design, and that counselors did not believe he might harm others based on his "behavior, responses and demeanor," so they let him return to class.

This was a misstep that set in motion the horror that followed, states the lawsuit.

Social media red flags?

The claim also alleges that there were many flags on social media that Ethan Crumbley was coming undone.

"Ethan Crumbley posted countdowns and threats of bodily harm, including death, on his social media accounts, warning of violent tendencies and murderous ideology prior to actually coming to school with the handgun and ammunition to perpetuate the slaughter," states the lawsuit, which cited this Twitter post allegedly written by the 15-year-old on the night before the shooting:

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow Oxford.”

The lawsuit also cites multiple concerns that parents made to school officials, in the days before the shooting, about threats made to students on social media. One parent emailed the school: “I know it’s been investigated but my kid doesn’t feel safe at school ... He didn’t even want to go back to school today," according to the lawsuit.

That same day, Nov. 16, a school official emailed parents indicating, "I know I'm being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS…large assumptions were made from a few social media posts, then the assumptions evolved into exaggerated rumors."

Following those email exchanges with parents, the school superintendent "warned the students, via loudspeaker, to stop spreading information over social media and to stop relying on information on social media, reiterating that there were no threats that posed any danger to students at Oxford High School," the lawsuit states.

On Nov. 30, Ethan Crumbley came to school with a gun and opened fire, police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has said prior social media rumors have not been linked to that attack. But the lawsuit claims school officials could have taken action to remove Crumbley from school, and that they failed to reach out to a school liaison officer, who also is an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy, regarding the incidents.

“We hope by this lawsuit to make the financial cost of allowing children to be slaughtered very high so as to compel people to do something,” Fieger said, noting the lawsuit is about triggering change — and punishment.

Educators involved still 'traumatized'

Robert McCann, executive director of The K-12 Alliance of Michigan, said the lawsuit is ill-timed and comes before many of the facts of the case are known.

"We have Geoff Fieger coming out and basically announcing a lawsuit against anybody and everybody, including the people that were affected by this," he said. "He's suing teachers, and, many of whom have been traumatized by this situation."

McCann said the district has likely been largely silent on a lot of the questions swirling because it still is collecting facts and trying to address student trauma.

"Whatever they are doing right now is trying to help the community," he said.

Similar suits have been filed following mass shootings in other states, with mixed success.

This fall, three years after the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida, the school district reached a $25 million settlement with the families of 52 people affected by the shooting.

In 2018, a judge threw out a case against the town of Newtown, Connecticut, and the town's school district over the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shootings that left 26 people dead. The judge concluded the school was protected by government immunity, which may also serve as a defense for Oxford school district officials.

Meanwhile, Ethan Crumbley faces up to life in prison if convicted. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges related to their actions and inactions in the shooting. Each involuntary manslaughter charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

