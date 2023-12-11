In a field of dreams, hundreds of children received toys in Toms River

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

The children flooded into Toms River in July.

It was a special day, a day just for them, as hundreds of toys awaited them.

It took a village of people to donate, gather and organize the toy initiative, and it was a grand success, providing toys to children who showed up in Toms River to enjoy the day.

Who spread all this kindness? Toms River Jewish Community Council, the Toms River Police Foundation, Toys for Tots and World of Giving, a Spring Valley, N.Y.-based charity that distributes goods from three warehouses it operates, including one in Lakewood.

The effort was called the Holiday in July Toy Giveaway.

Ahead of the event, Booky Kaluszyner, a Toms River Jewish Community Council leader told the Asbury Park Press humbly, "We're going to give back to the community a little."

All toys were new and unopened, distributed on a first come, first served basis.

And the setting for all this goodness: the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams.

Created by Mary and Christian Kane in 2022, the Field of Dreams was a five-year effort to raise funds for a complex devoted to children and adults with special needs. The Kanes' act of kindness evolved after their own son was involved in an accident, causing a traumatic brain injury. They sought playgrounds and facilities accessible to him, and finding none, sought to build their own.

