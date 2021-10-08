Is Field Solutions Holdings Limited's (ASX:FSG) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Field Solutions Holdings' (ASX:FSG) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Field Solutions Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Field Solutions Holdings is:

20% = AU$2.1m ÷ AU$11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Field Solutions Holdings' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Field Solutions Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.8%. This probably laid the ground for Field Solutions Holdings' moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Field Solutions Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Field Solutions Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Field Solutions Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Field Solutions Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Field Solutions Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Field Solutions Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

