Field Solutions Holdings Limited's (ASX:FSG) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Field Solutions Holdings' (ASX:FSG) stock increased significantly by 32% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Field Solutions Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Field Solutions Holdings is:

3.2% = AU$1.3m ÷ AU$41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Field Solutions Holdings' Earnings Growth And 3.2% ROE

As you can see, Field Solutions Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 3.2%. However, the exceptional 73% net income growth seen by Field Solutions Holdings over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Considering the low ROE, it is quite possible that there might also be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Field Solutions Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 38% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Field Solutions Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Field Solutions Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Field Solutions Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Field Solutions Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 5 risks we have identified for Field Solutions Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

