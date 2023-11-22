When will The Field in State College close for Toftrees Resort’s redevelopment? What we know

The Field Burger and Tap will temporarily close in early spring 2024 during the “rebuild project” of the Toftrees Resort, the restaurant announced Wednesday over social media.

The farm-to-table restaurant, known for its burgers, craft beers and extravagant, boozy milkshakes, is located inside the Toftrees Golf Resort in Patton Township. For more than a year, a major redevelopment of the resort has been planned, which will impact The Field’s operations. The 130-seat restaurant will remain open through March 2024 before the project begins, according to a post on its Facebook page.

It’s unclear how long The Field will be closed during the rebuild and if there will be a temporary location during construction. A message to the restaurant Wednesday was not returned by the time of publication. Designs included in a previous Patton Township meeting agenda show The Field will remain at the resort after redevelopment.

Construction for the redeveloped Toftrees Resort was tentatively expected to begin after Penn State football’s final home game, pending approvals, a project engineer previously said during a Patton Township meeting.

The $50 million redeveloped Toftrees Resort will feature 150 hotel rooms within a 140,000-square-foot resort and surrounding grounds. It will include meeting rooms and conference space, a golf course and clubhouse, an outdoor pool, 4,000-square-foot luxury spa, restaurant and private dining room, according to plans and documents previously submitted to Patton Township. There will be additional outdoor space, as well.

In January, the Patton Township board of supervisors unanimously approved two zoning changes to help the redevelopment of the 50-year-old Toftrees Resort and Conference Center move forward.

The project also received a $2.5 million state grant in October 2022. The grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support “critical site improvements.”

Local politicians have supported the project, including Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. When the state grant was awarded to the redevelopment project, he said it will not only create economic development — it’s expected to bring 137 permanent and 399 temporary jobs — but will help the region attract tourists.

As a “conservative” estimate, it is expected to generate more than $2 million annually in new state and local tax revenue, according to the grant application.

A conceptual drawing of what the planned redevelopment of the Toftrees Resort in Patton Township may look like upon arrival.