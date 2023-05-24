The Fields family hosts vigil one year after Rashaud’s death – still seeking justice

Today marks one year since 18-year-old high school football standout Rashaud Fields was murdered hours after walking across the stage for graduation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A vigil was held tonight, to celebrate Fields’ life and continue the search for justice in his murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dozens of people came out to the Restlawn Cemetery to remember him.

“He was a good boy and this day last year, Rashaud was so happy to graduate,” Rashaud’s mother, Janice Fields said.

Rashaud Fields was a star football player at Raines High School. He had a full-ride scholarship to play football at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale.

Family, friends, and community members came out tonight to pray, remember and keep his legacy alive.

“His name is always going to be remembered, always,” Rashaud’s former classmate Saray Green said.

Related Story: ‘Someone snatched his life’: Reward increased to $13,000 for tips related to Rashaud Fields’ murder

Green walked across the stage with Rashaud last year. She says she still can’t believe he’s gone.

“I was devastated,” Green said. “I was lost -- traumatized. It’s still eats me up to this day.”

Rashaud was gunned down in the Highlands neighborhood last May. But after an entire year has passed, there have been no new leads in the case, and no one has been charged with his murder.

“The community is the key to solve this case,” Mad Dads Outreach Coordinator AJ Jordan said.

Raushaud’s mom says she wants the person responsible for Rashaud’s murder to turn themself in. She just wants closure.

“I forgive you,” Janice said. “I promise, I forgive you. Because I heard that you didn’t mean to do it.”

And she says she won’t stop until they get justice for their beloved Rashaud.

“Please somebody please, if you all know something say something,” Janice said. “I just need some peace.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There is a $13,000 reward for information leading an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or Phillips & Hunt, the family’s civil lawyers, at (904) 444-4444.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories