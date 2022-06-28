Fields pleads to Manning, Simmons murders

Jun. 27—If John Patrick Fields is ever released from the Tennessee prison system, he will be an old, old man.

Fields entered a complex guilty plea to the March 10, 2019, beating death of Lowell Thomas "Chip" Simmons, and the March 12, 2019, shooting death of Makayla Laray Manning.

Fields, 49, of Nine Mile Crossroads W., Pikeville, stood beside his attorney Sam Hudson, and quietly answered affirmatively to Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie's questions on whether he understood the rights he was forfeiting by entering the plea.

Three members of Simmons' family and a family member of the defendant were the only persons in attendance for Monday's plea. Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told the court families of all the victims were informed of the possible plea.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies and first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of Vandever Rd. on a report of a shooting and found Fields, armed with a rifle in a pickup truck, still on the scene and took him into custody.

Outside the residence was found Eleashea Alene Curry, 42, Bee Hive Lane, who had been shot in the arm. Also wounded in the shooting was Joseph Manning.

The body of Makayla Laray Manning, also known as Kayla Woods, 23, was found lying in a hallway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Luke Webb was called to testify to enter facts into the record that would support a conviction if the case had gone to trial. He also testified concerning the death of Simmons.

Webb testified that while investigating the Vandever case, investigators were notified that a body had been found beneath a brush pile in an empty lot off Critter Creek Rd.

Investigators found the body of Simmons who apparently had been beaten to death two nights before.

During the investigation into the second homicide, Anthony Richardson told Webb that he had a chance meeting with Fields who told him "he was going to take care of the snitches in the area."

Amanda Barber was also interviewed and told investigators she witnessed Fields strike Simmons.

Hudson called no witnesses on behalf of Fields and Fields made no statement to the court or the families of the victims.

McKenzie accepted the testimony as carrying enough weight to possibly result in a conviction of Fields if the case went to trial and then asked Fields how he wanted to plead first-degree murder in the death of Manning.

"Guilty," Fields responded. This plea carries a life sentence with possibility of parole only after around 51 years is served in prison.

Again, the judge asked Fields how he wanted to plead the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Simmons.

"Guilty," Fields said. This resulted in a 25-year sentence to be served concurrently with the life sentence at 85% as a Range II offender.

McKenzie then pronounced sentence.

"We come in here seeking justice," McKenzie told family members. "I don't know ... my hope there is some kind of closure in he will spend his life in custody ... my thoughts are with you."

Fields was then led back to the lockup area where he will await transport to the Department of Corrections intake center in Nashville and later be assigned a prison location to begin serving his sentence.

The family quietly exited out the rear door, pausing momentarily to talk with state prosecutors Hatch and Amanda Worley, and then left the Justice Center.

