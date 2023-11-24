From the fields to the table: Giving thanks to farmworkers

Salinas teen Melissa Zavala often wakes up to the sounds of her parents packing up their lunches and closing the door as they leave before sunrise to work in the fields.

“In the mornings, I don't get to see them before I go to school, and then they will get home just in time for dinner … exhausted but still trying to put on a smile for me and talk to me about my day,” Zavala said. “I'm insanely grateful for them because I know that they do their very best. They’ve helped me and my brothers to the best of their abilities since we were kids.”

Zavala’s deep gratitude resulted in House Resolution 587, which honors farmworkers and supports designation of the National Farmworker Awareness Week for the last week of March. Earlier this year, the Alisal High junior joined Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren to co-write the resolution which notes that farmworkers are at an increased risk of working in unsafe conditions, including exposure to pesticides and extreme weather such as high temperatures.

Further, they face a rate of illness and injury 37 times higher than those working in areas outside agriculture, and they do not have the same labor protections as other employees, despite ensuring the country’s reliable food supply, according to the resolution.

Melissa’s parents, Irma and Carlos Zavala, are from Moroleon, Guanajuato, Mexico. Carlos has worked in the fields for 33 years, and Irma has been working in the fields for 20 years.

Carlos usually wakes up at 4 a.m. while Irma wakes up about an hour later. For hours, Irma primarily packs strawberries into baskets while Carlos brings boxes full of strawberries into coolers. They don’t have a set schedule for clocking out - sometimes wrapping up their day at 5 p.m. or sometimes at 7 p.m.

“We feel really tired,” Irma said in Spanish. “People can’t imagine how hard we work for them to have fruit and vegetables on their tables. Some people don’t know how strawberries are grown and in what conditions we work in all the seasons.”

This includes cold, wet and muddy conditions during the winters, and in the summer, it is painfully hot, Irma explained.

Irma said she hopes the resolution helps spread awareness of the challenges facing farmworkers, such as dangerous work conditions and a lack of employee benefits.

Some of Melissa’s classmates also work in the fields during the summer and have shared with her how difficult the job can be.

“It gets really tough on their back and given the weather conditions, sometimes it's really slippery and it's really easy to get injured,” Melissa said.

Carlos and Irma said they are proud that their daughter recognizes not only the work they do, but also the work of the area’s community of farmworkers. In 2022, there were more than 60,000 agricultural workers in Monterey County, according to the California Employment Development Department.

“Even though she is only 16, she doesn’t want injustices to continue for future generations,” Irma said in Spanish. “We are so proud of her, to see how far she has come. She works really hard. She's really smart and we support her.”

Melissa said it’s a topic that isn’t discussed very often in Salinas. “We're known for agriculture, and I knew that field workers didn't get the recognition that they deserved,” she said.

After the resolution was announced, many former teachers and classmates approached Melissa to express their gratitude for the advocacy on behalf of their family members.

“Farmworkers sometimes get really embarrassed of having their jobs because sometimes their kids don't appreciate it,” Melissa said. “They get embarrassed of saying that their parents work in the fields. That is why I started advocating for it … to let them know as parents that it's okay to have the job as well as for the students, to let them know that the job that their parents have isn't something to be ashamed of.”

Uplifting ag workers

At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Darlene Tenes started the Farmworker Caravan as a grassroots effort to provide emergency supplies to farmworkers who were among essential workers on the front lines amid heatwaves, wildfire smoke, and COVID-19.

Now, its mission is to “acknowledge, support and uplift agricultural workers who help feed the world,” according to its website, and it partners with nonprofits in Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Mateo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

“There is not a single person in America that does not benefit from a farmworker,” Tenes said. “This Thanksgiving and every day I like to thank all the hands that have touched my food, from the fields to the server.”

Millions of farmworkers in the U.S. live in a “shadow community,” she said. “Many have H2-A visas but the majority are vilified because of their undocumented status and are treated like criminals. What's criminal is how we treat them.”

This holiday season, the Farmworker Caravan will hold its Christmas con Cariño project during which volunteers fill stockings with toys, candy and more for children of farmworkers. There will also be a Tamalada event on Dec. 18 in San Jose during which thousands of tamales will be prepared for farmworkers. Visit farmworkercaravan.com for more information.

