Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

I've been keeping an eye on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe FIE has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Fielmann here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

In the previous year, FIE has ramped up its bottom line by 2.7%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 24%. which paints a buoyant picture for the company. FIE's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that FIE has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. FIE's has produced operating cash levels of 130x total debt over the past year, which implies that FIE's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

FIE dishes out decent dividend payments over time, higher than the low-risk savings rate, which is what investors want in order to compensate them for the risk of holding a stock. That said, please remember that dividend yields are a function of stock prices and corporate profits, both of which can be volatile.

Next Steps:

For Fielmann, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

