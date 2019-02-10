Is Fiem Industries Limited (NSE:FIEMIND) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At The Intrinsic Value

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
How far off is Fiem Industries Limited (NSE:FIEMIND) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Fiem Industries by following the link below.
Is FIEMIND fairly valued?
I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.
5-year cash flow forecast
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Levered FCF (₹, Millions)
|₹-110.00
|₹265.00
|₹300.12
|₹339.89
|₹384.93
|Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ 13.25%
|Est @ 13.25%
|Est @ 13.25%
|Present Value Discounted @ 13.51%
|₹-96.91
|₹205.67
|₹205.21
|₹204.74
|₹204.27
Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹723m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.
Terminal Value (TV) = FCF2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹385m × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.6%) = ₹6.9b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹6.9b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹3.7b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹4.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹334.34. Compared to the current share price of ₹450.25, the stock is rather overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.
Important assumptions
I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Fiem Industries as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. What is the reason for the share price to differ from the intrinsic value? For FIEMIND, there are three essential factors you should further research:
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.