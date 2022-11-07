Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot

6
MICHAEL R. BLOOD
·5 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candidates across California knocked on voters’ doors and pleaded for support at rallies in a late-hour campaign push Monday, hoping to sway the outcome in races that will play into control of the U.S. House, determine the next mayor of Los Angeles and test the longstanding Democratic grip on the nation’s most populous state.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned on behalf of Democratic candidates at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she sought to inspire turnout in a midterm election year when the party in the White House historically loses seats in Congress.

California has a string of competitive congressional races that will play into House control, with Democrats defending their fragile majority. Harris also put in a pitch for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass, a Democratic congresswoman who joined her on stage and could become the first woman and second Black person to hold the city's top job.

With Republicans appearing poised to take control of the House and possibly the Senate, Harris warned of a continuing threat to reproductive rights nationwide, after the Supreme Court in June stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Echoing President Joe Biden, she also touted legislative victories that will provide more money for water and transportation projects, and warned of threats to democracy with the country politically divided.

“We know elections matter, and the stakes remain high,” Harris, a former California attorney general, told the cheering crowd. “When we fight, we win.”

There is little suspense in marquee races on the ballot: Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, both Democrats, are heavily favored to capture new terms after facing only token opposition from Republican rivals.

But with Biden unpopular nationally and voters pessimistic about the direction of the nation and the economy, there was a chance for House upsets even in strongly Democratic California, where the party holds every statewide office and dominates the Legislature and congressional delegation.

The Legislature was expected to remain firmly in Democratic hands, and Democrats were favored in contests for statewide offices.

The last Republican to win a statewide election in California was in 2006.

The threat of foul weather across California posed a possible challenge for Republicans, who were expected to see a large Election Day turnout at polling places after former President Donald Trump’s repeated, unfounded attacks on the security of mail ballots and election integrity.

Election Day also could provide hints about the future for Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In recent months Newsom has fanned speculation about a possible presidential run if President Joe Biden changes direction and doesn’t seek a second term. The governor is looking for a commanding victory Tuesday, which could provide a springboard for his next step.

There also is widespread conjecture about 82-year-old Pelosi’s future if Democrats lose the House. She is expected to easily win reelection in her San Francisco district, though some speculate it could be her last term. She spoke for the first time Monday about the assault on her husband at the family’s home in San Francisco.

At a weekend rally in Long Beach, Newsom urged Democrats to shake off doubt and passivity and go to the polls.

“Don’t be pessimistic,” Newsom said. “We can turn this country around.”

In Los Angeles, Bass and rival Rick Caruso made their closing arguments, with Bass joining Harris at the UCLA rally and Caruso continuing a bus tour through the city’s neighborhoods.

With City Hall in the midst of a racism scandal that led to the resignation of the former City Council president, and over 40,000 homeless people on the streets, Bass is the Democratic establishment favorite, while Republican-turned-Democrat Caruso is testing if the city might take a turn to the political right and expand the police department.

“Is everybody going to get your ballot in?” Bass asked at the UCLA rally, setting off a peal of cheers. “We have a crisis in our city.”

Ads were running nonstop on television. In one, Bass appears with former President Barack Obama. Another spotlights the third consecutive race between U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia against Democrat Christy Smith, in a district north of Los Angeles.

Competitive House districts are something of a rarity in heavily Democratic California and cut against its national reputation as a liberal stronghold. But pockets of conservative strength remain, even as Democrats hold a commanding edge in voter registrations – nearly 2-to-1 statewide.

In a closely matched race in a district anchored in Orange County between Rep. Michelle Steel, a South Korean immigrant, and Democrat Jay Chen, a Navy reservist and the son of immigrants from Taiwan, Steel spent the final full day of campaigning reaching out to voters.

“She is knocking on doors, she is working the phones,” said campaign adviser Lance Trover. She posted photos on Twitter showing her visiting homes with Jessica Millan Patterson, chairwoman of the state GOP.

“It’s time to get inflation under control, crack down on crime and lower gas prices for working-class families,” Steel wrote.

Chen posted a photo of himself in a room crowded with volunteers, getting ready for a precinct walk. He urged supporters to “sign up for one more shift” to knock on doors in the district.

Endangered Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who is locked in a toss-up race with Republican Scott Baugh in Orange County, urged supporters to get their ballots in.

“We can win this,” she wrote on Twitter. “Be sure to remind your friends and neighbors to make their voices heard!”

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Rep. Sean Casten faces off against Republican Mayor Keith Pekau in Illinois' 6th Congressional District election

    Rep. Sean Casten is running against Republican Keith Pekau in Illinois' 6th Congressional District. Casten became the first Democrat to represent the 6th Congressional District in decades when he won in 2018. The 6th District race is one of many suburban races that could tip the balance of power in Washington.

  • White House: No credible threats of violence before midterms

    Law enforcement officials have told the Biden administration that there are no specific, credible threats of violence linked to the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Nov. 7.

  • Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed “Barbecue,” followed government claims of at least some success in efforts to reclaim the terminal, as well as a United Nations resolution targeting Cherizier with sanctions.

  • Hate crimes against Black people up 50% in Chicago

    Anti-Black hate crimes in Chicago have risen 50% in 2022, and possibly more due to underreporting, according to recent reports […] The post Hate crimes against Black people up 50% in Chicago appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Op-Ed: The evidence that Republicans are using technicalities to toss out Democratic ballots

    There may not be a smoking gun. But when dealing with something as basic as the right to vote and to have one's vote counted, circumstantial evidence this powerful ought to suffice.

  • Twitter's pared-down staff struggles with misinformation

    Twitter is struggling to respond to political misinformation and other harmful posts on the social media platform after Elon Musk fired roughly half of its workforce just days before the U.S. midterm elections, according to employees who survived the cuts and an outside voting rights group. The recent mass layoffs spared many of the people whose job it is to keep hate and misinformation off the social-media platform. Musk cut just 15% of those frontline content-moderation workers, compared to roughly 50% job cuts companywide, an executive said last week.

  • LAPD asking public's help finding teen missing since Halloween

    A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.

  • Haiti gang leader says fuel distribution can resume as blockade ends

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier said on Sunday that fuel trucks can approach the Varreux terminal without fear for their safety, days after police broke up a blockade that had halted fuel distribution for nearly two months. The G9 coalition of gangs led by Cherizier in mid-September dug trenches and put up barricades at the entrance to Varreux, leading to crippling fuel shortages and creating a humanitarian crisis as Haitians struggled to find food and water. "Once again, the drivers and employees of the Varreux terminal can come down without fear," Cherizier said in a video circulating online.

  • Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $2.5M to Metro Early College Middle & High School

    Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes another big gift to a Columbus school, this time $2.5M to Metro Early College Middle & High School.

  • Hundreds of Twitter employees on H-1B visas fear being deported if Elon Musk fires them

    Data from immigration services suggests hundreds of Twitter employees in the US are on special work visas, but they're now vulnerable to deportation.

  • Midterm elections could be critical for the housing market: One ‘contentious’ issue has split Democrats and Republicans

    The midterm U.S. elections are coming. The report by Cowen’s Jaret Seiberg noted that the Nov. 8 elections will determine which party controls the House and the Senate for the next two years. Assuming Republicans “will at a minimum gain control of the House,” Seiberg wrote, that likely means no first-time buyer tax credit.

  • Arizona Senate race: Voters are split on Masters vs. Kelly days before the midterm election

    Arizonans in several cities shared which candidate they were supporting in the Senate race ahead of midterm elections: Sen. Mark Kelly or Blake Masters.

  • Whoopi Goldberg leaving Twitter over Musk takeover

    Whoopi Goldberg says she’s quitting Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover but that she could be convinced to come back “if it settles down.” The leading co-host of ABC’s “The View” shared her decision with the show’s audience on Monday and tweeted a goodbye message shortly thereafter. “To everyone, Thanks for everything! Until…

  • Abcarian: That foul stench out of Santa Monica? A local weekly spreading malicious lies about Paul Pelosi

    The Santa Monica Observer printed a false story about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband and Elon Musk boosted it

  • ‘Brazen, cowardly act’: 13-year-old girl in grave condition after being shot in head in East Baltimore, police say

    A 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after being shot in the head outside a liquor store in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said. Southeast District officers were dispatched at about 5:20 p.m. to the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood in East Baltimore to investigate a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the location ...

  • Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail

    Pete Buttigieg is on the campaign trail seeking to build support for Democrats across the country. He joins “Red & Blue” from Las Vegas, Nevada, one day ahead of Election Day to discuss his party’s messaging and his future in the Biden administration.

  • Polish court acquits men in toppling of priest statue

    The Gdansk district court on Monday acquitted three men who in 2019 toppled a statue of a late priest suspected of sexually abusing minors, a symbolic moment in the traditionally Catholic country's reckoning with clerical abuse. The priest, Henryk Jankowski, who died in 2010, rose to prominence in the 1980s through his support for the pro-democracy Solidarity movement and its leader, Lech Walesa, in their struggle against Poland’s communist regime. The three — Konrad Korzeniowski, Rafal Suszek and Michal Wojcieszczuk — pulled it down one night in February 2019.

  • Haiti gang leader ‘Barbecue’ says fuel can start flowing in Haiti

    The leader of a powerful gang alliance that has spent the past two months blocking the flow of fuel, food and drinking water in poverty-stricken Haiti declared its blockade of the country’s main oil terminal and seaports over Sunday.

  • Republican John James faces off against Democrat Carl Marlinga in Michigan's 10th Congressional District election

    Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

  • Tua Tagovailoa’s leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run

    A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. At the midway point of the season, the highly critiqued Tagovailoa leads the league in several passing categories, despite missing two games, and has steered the Dolphins to a 6-3 record. The Dolphins were expected to be a much better team this season after adding Hill and other offensive pieces in the offseason.