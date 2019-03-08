Fierce, realistic, intimidating – the VR T-Rex experience changing the way we learn about dinosaurs

Queuing in a low-lit room, I was startled by the sharp yelp from the hipster in front of me. He ducked in a sort of fancy basketball-style dodge, whispered “Oh, God!” and then straightened up and somewhat sheepishly shook himself out.

Normally in museums, cries of alarm are about as welcome as a loud conversation in a library. The audience around the cordoned-off area laughed and I pitied him, slightly, as I stepped up for my turn at the American Museum of Natural History’s new virtual reality Tyrannosaurus rex experience. In recent years, in an effort to dust off their stuffy reputations, museums have employed the vague term “digital” as their exhibition strategy; this is apparently how to engage today’s visitors.

I recently took three young children to the First World War galleries at the Imperial War Museum in London, opened in conjunction with that museum’s major face lift. We spent a puzzling few minutes at one station dragging cut-out leather pieces across a screen to assemble a soldier’s boots. The technology is too slow to drag the pieces properly and the exercise does little to illuminate that most confusing of wars.

The gallery is filled with screens and marching shadows that manipulate your feelings as they assault your senses, but are more of an art installation than a tool for learning. Elsewhere, from London to Paris to Vienna, touchscreens abound, holograms speak, but they fail to enhance the experience. So I arrived in New York with a degree of scepticism as to the educational merits of video game antics in what I cherish as educational institutions.

And I was wrong.

Virtual reality headsets transport you to the Jurassic world Credit: AMNH More

After donning a virtual reality headset, I first worked with a team of two others to assemble a skeleton with virtual bones – so far, so predictable. I built the hind leg with ease, marvelling at the size of each bone and then, just as my partners finished, the vast museum room in which we had been labouring whirled about and transformed into a realistic hilly landscape that reminded me of the Eden Project in Cornwall.

All was bucolic until that T-Rex we’d assembled became flesh, whipped its tail around, charged after a passing pterodactyl and then lunged towards me, jaws gaping, throat roaring. By creating a panoramic, the virtual reality headset immerses the viewer in the dinosaur’s world and gives an excellent sense of the scale of this king of predators; I felt small and, as the sound of the giant lizard’s pounding gait hit my ears, rather vulnerable. No wonder the hipster had gasped.

As children most of us, at some point, loved a dinosaur. I certainly did. But in our youths, these skeletons never quite made the jump to a 3D moving animal. When Jurassic Park came out in 1993, all we really knew was that T-Rex was big and fierce, had a small brain and was carnivorous.

Over the past 25 years, however, scientists working across the fields of biology and geology have taken a new look at dinosaurs to bring them to life, and this exhibition is a culmination of that research. While T-Rex was once thought to be a rare dinosaur, so many fossils and bones have been discovered in recent decades that the sample is now a large one and has allowed Dr Mark Norell, the exhibition’s curator who has worked with an international team, to imagine a skinnier, svelte animal with smaller arms than previously suspected.