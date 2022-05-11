Fierce US abortion debate spills over into Canada

·2 min read

With the overturn of Roe v Wade potentially on the horizon in the US, anti-abortion activists in Canada say they are optimistic the "culture change" could spill across the border.

The Campaign Life Coalition says it is confident it will galvanise a shift in Canada as well.

Abortion was decrimininalised in the country in 1988.

On Thursday, the group will hold its annual march against abortions on Parliament Hill.

At a news conference on Wednesday, organisers from the socially conservative group discussed the implications for Canada of the leaked US Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the landmark 1973 ruling that legalised abortion nationwide might be overturned.

If the court does strike down the Roe v Wade ruling, individual states would be allowed to ban abortion if they wish. It is expected abortion could then be banned in almost half of US states.

Jack Fonseca, Campaign Life Coalition director of political operations, said the group hopes that it could serve as a "tipping point" in Canada.

"It will enable Canadians to have kitchen table conversations about the humanity of the unborn child," he said. "Hearts and minds will be changed much more rapidly and much more easily."

A poll released this week by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies suggested that about four in five Canadians support a woman's right to have abortion access, compared to 14% who said that they are opposed.

Almost half of the poll's respondents said they believe that changes to US abortion laws could have an impact on Canada.

A 2021 Ipsos poll indicated similar public opinion, with 60% of respondents saying abortion should be permitted whenever a woman decides she wants one, and 16% saying it should be permitted under certain circumstances.

The leak of the draft top court opinion last week sent ripples through Canadian politics.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: "We'll never back down from protecting and promoting women's rights in Canada and around the world."

Canadian federal ministers have underscored that Americans can obtain abortions in Canada, at a cost.

On Wednesday, Canada announced more than C$3.5m ($2.7m, £2.2m) in new funding for abortion access projects, some of which address inequalities in access among indigenous, ethnic minority or LGBT groups.

Sexual health and abortion rights groups have long criticised uneven access to the procedure in the country, especially for people living in remote and rural areas.

As it stands, there is no federal law governing access to abortion in Canada.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats bid for federal abortion law fails in the Senate

    A bill to make the right to abortion a national law was expected to fail, but could have political weight.

  • Why Moderna Stock Swooned Today

    Frequently high-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged groundward Wednesday, although this had basically nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic or any operational issues at the company. Jorge Gomez, who only started his tenure on Monday, has "departed" from his new employer. The move is effective immediately, and it comes a day after his previous company Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) publicly disclosed "an ongoing internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting."

  • Democrats lose Senate vote to codify abortion rights

    Final tally was 49-51, with all Republicans and one conservative Democrat, Joe Manchin, voting against the measure Senator Patty Murray and the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, speak to press after the abortion vote. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA The US Senate on Wednesday failed to advance legislation that would codify the right to an abortion into federal law, after it was blocked by Republicans. It was a largely symbolic vote by Democrats to mobilize Americans around the issue ahead

  • U.S. Justice Dept bolsters Supreme Court security ahead of abortion ruling

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that it was stepping up security for members of the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of an anticipated ruling by the high court that could scale back abortion rights. Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed the U.S. Marshals Service to provide additional support to the court's existing police force, the Justice Department said. Abortion-rights supporters have held protests outside the homes of at least three conservative members of the court since the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that enshrined the right to abortion.

  • Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Are ‘Perfectly Matched’ (Source)

    Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, are packing on the PDA! The two were seen sharing a passionate kiss during their outing in New York City. Following the lip-lock, a source tells ET the pair is 'perfectly matched' and 'really into each other.' The source adds, 'The two are busy with their own things, Katie acting and being a mother and Bobby with his music, so they cherish the time they get together.'

  • Carl Bernstein Rips 'Rogue' Justice Clarence Thomas On Call For Respect Of Institutions

    Thomas scolded Americans to "live with" controversial rulings, even after his wife battled to overthrow the presidential election.

  • Mother gets 30 years in prison for allowing daughter to marry man 34 years older

    Payton's daughter was married for about a year before she told her doctor what was going on.

  • Unsuspecting men don't yet know that overturning Roe v. Wade will also change their lives

    Supreme Court ruling could mean avoiding forced fatherhood may become far more difficult unless men agree to practice a lifetime of abstinence.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • Model shows C-section scar in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 1st

    For the first time in the magazine's 58-year history, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature a model who is showing her cesarean section scar. The empowering moment came together through a partnership between Frida Mom founder Chelsea Hirschhorn and the publication with the intention of celebrating all moms who bare C-section scars. The featured model, Kelly Hughes, is a C-section mom who has previously worked with the brand.

  • New audiotapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

    Graham is heard in the audio saying Biden "may be the best person" to have in office post-Capitol riot: "How mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

  • Blue states want to become abortion safe havens. It will cost them.

    Groups that operate clinics and run abortion access funds warn that they’ll need more money, more providers and more space to help care for the influx of people who will cross state lines to seek abortions.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Human life begins at conception' is a religious belief, not a fact

    We need to frame the debate over abortion as a matter of church-state separation, since not all faiths regard the fetus as a living human being.

  • The Fringe Fanatic Behind the Scariest Abortion Bill in America

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Louisiana.govThe bombshell leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s potential majority opinion in Dodd v. Jackson Women’s Health concludes by purporting to be returning the “authority” to regulate or prohibit abortion “to the people and their elected officials.”In Louisiana, that could mean State Rep. Danny McCormick—a Republican who once took a chainsaw to a mask and has been accused of trafficking in antisemitism.McCormick began a journe

  • You Need to Understand Why Many People Oppose Abortion

    Alex Wong/GettyAs America becomes more polarized, it is increasingly possible to silo ourselves off from opposing viewpoints.Today’s Fox News viewers may never come in contact with people who disagree with them. Likewise, today’s MSNBC enthusiasts may rarely encounter one of the millions of pro-life Americans. It’s one of the main reasons we collectively live in two Americas.This got me thinking: If a reader of this site asked me, a pro-life columnist, about the debate over abortion, what would

  • Manchin to oppose Democratic bill guaranteeing abortion access

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday said he would oppose a Democratic bill to guarantee abortion access nationwide, indicating that it was too broad to get his vote. Manchin’s decision, which he had kept a tight lid on all week, means the bill will fall short of even getting 50 votes in the Senate, where…

  • Trump's defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty after he refused to back claims the slain Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani was planning to attack 4 US Embassies

    "A trusted colleague told me that some of Trump's friends called to report on me, complaining that I was 'undermining' him," Esper writes.

  • Pennsylvania’s Senate Primary Shows How Republicans’ Abortion Rhetoric Could Backfire

    The rowdy primary for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania is quickly becoming a referendum on abortion. The contenders seem to have made the final days of the race all about abortion rights—and how each would work to make sure those rights are relegated to a blip in history on par with Prohibition if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The extreme views being espoused by the candidates are resonating with the activist set, the narrow slice of voters who want to return to 1972, and anti-abortion-rights Twitter, but they’re broadly out of the mainstream, even among Republicans.

  • Hammocks homeowners revolt over massive HOA fee hikes. They’re pushing to recall board.

    The Hammocks, a sprawling planned community that once epitomized the allure of West Kendall as a peaceful, affordable place worth the enervating commute, is in rebellion.

  • This Racist Youth Movement Is Melting Down Over Virginity

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA newly nominated Republican congressional candidate in Ohio says he’s not a QAnon guy. There’s just one problem: The candidate, J.R. Majewski, was repeatedly filmed talking about Q on web shows, spray-painting QAnon logos onto his lawn, and wearing QAnon merchandise.“This guy has more QAnon merchandise than basically any QAnon person I’ve ever talked to,” says Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer, who found videos of Majewski wearing an ext