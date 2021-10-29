Fierce winds blow from the southern Plains to the Atlantic coast
In the wake of a storm system across the Plains, intense wind gusts caused problems from Texas to Florida on Oct. 28.
Bomb cyclones in 2021 are compared with the 'Big Blow' of 1962.
Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow were ramping up in B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.
Isolated tornadoes and powerful winds could hit parts of central North Carolina.
Heavy rain, strong storms across Central Florida Thursday
Residents on Spain’s La Palma island braced Wednesday for the possibility of bigger earthquakes that could compound the damage from a volcano spilling lava more than five weeks since it erupted. Seismologists said a 4.6 magnitude earthquake shook the island a day after they recorded a 4.9 magnitude quake that was the strongest so far of the hundreds that have occurred under La Palma since the volcano's Sept. 19 eruption.
Sunday's historic rainfall across Sacramento put a new underground reservoir in McKinley Park to the test. The highly contested McKinley Water Vault was built by the city to help reduce flooding in Sacramento's McKinley Park neighborhood. The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said the 6-million gallon vault was full by 5:30 in the evening Sunday during the storm. The neighborhood around McKinley Park experienced street flooding when water began overflowing from out of the storm drains. By 9:40 p.m., the vault began to empty. As of Tuesday evening, pumps had reduced the water level inside the vault to about eight feet of water. The city says the vault is 18 feet at its deepest point and expects the vault to be nearly empty of water by Wednesday.
Nearly 500,000 homes and businesses in New England were without electricity Wednesday after a powerful nor’easter battered the region, with winds that tore
Draped in a colourful saree and shirt, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the azure waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees.
Regardless of what Gov. Gavin Newsom repeatedly asserts, global warming isn't always the primary cause of drought, fire and flooding, columnist George Skelton writes.
The constant complaints that Miami Beach’s plans to raise roads in the face of sea rise would flood nearby homes has finally resulted in lawsuits.
A monster storm was slamming the Northeast with record rainfall and powerful winds over Tuesday night — causing flash flooding that resulted in people having to be rescued in New Jersey and New York roads to close.Threat level: All of southern New England and westward to New York City and northern New Jersey was under the threat of flash flooding and coastal flooding from the nor'easter through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.Get market news worthy of your ti
Data: Statefarm; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Just like people, more deer are moving to NWA. What's happening: Deer have fewer natural predators than they used to and, ironically thanks to urban development, feel safer closer to town. There is usually plenty of food, and they begin having fawns, so the population grows over time. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: More deer means more human-animal interactions and as t
Thousands of people are without power after strong tornadoes ripped across Texas and Louisiana. The severe weather destroyed homes and caused many to shelter in place. Mark Strassmann reports.
It’s the first place in the state to get the designation.
The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.
Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp
Hearing the mourning dove again was a revelation, but with it came a realization: the wistful coo hadn't been in the air for years.
On this day in weather history, an earthquake hit Japan.
Extreme winds and heavy downpours battered neighborhoods in Texas and Louisiana.
A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.