Fierce Winds Raise California Fire Threat, Bring Blackouts

Mark Chediak
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dangerous winds will rake the hills and valleys of drought-parched California, heightening the risk of catastrophic wildfires and prompting the state’s biggest utility to cut power to thousands of customers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Critical fire weather conditions stretch through the entire Central Valley and red-flag fire warnings have been posted through Tuesday by the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach 60 miles an hour (97 kph), across an area that’s already parched because of a long-term drought.

The risk that dry gales could blow tree branches onto live power lines prompted PG&E Corp. to start turning off electricity Monday morning to about 25,000 customers across northern and central California.

Edison International’s Southern California Edison said about 9,100 customers in Los Angeles and two other counties were at risk of blackouts.

The warnings come as California enters its peak wildfire season, when so-called Diablo and Santa Ana winds come roaring from the east over hillsides and through canyons, creating ripe conditions for the rapid spread of blazes. The gusts have fanned some of the state’s deadliest wildfires including the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and leveled the town of Paradise.

The fire danger is especially high this year as much of the state remains in the grip of a severe drought that left grassy hillsides and forests bone dry. Through Oct. 6, California’s 7,883 fires charred just under 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares), more than double the five-year average for the same period.

“Strong Santa Ana winds are forecast for several areas in our service area today and tomorrow, including areas that haven’t received significant rain, with the highest winds from noon today until noon on Tuesday,” said Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for Southern California Edison.

California’s big utilities have been using the controversial practice of preemptively cutting power ahead of windstorms after their equipment sparked several devastating blazes in the past several years.

(Updates with number of PG&E customers to be shut off in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • For these young people in privileged parts of the world, the pandemic was an opportunity

    The pandemic pushed the world's poor into direr straits, but for some young people it launched careers and improved chances for wealth. The diverging fates of young adults point to the increased inequalities the pandemic has revealed in a world facing dramatic change.

  • George Kittle placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three weeks due to calf injury

    George Kittle, David Montgomery and Jaire Alexander all hit injured reserve on Saturday.

  • Emerson to Take Control of AspenTech in $11 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerson Electric Co. agreed to combine its industrial software business with Aspen Technology Inc. in a deal valued at about $11 billion, the industrial giant’s latest step to help customers digitize their operations.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Cr

  • Billionaire DE Shaw’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss billionaire DE Shaw’s top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire DE Shaw’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Dr. David E. Shaw launched DE Shaw with $28 million in 1988. This New York City-based […]

  • Apple Looks Likely to Get a Stay in the App Store Case

    Apple asked U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to issue a stay of her decision in a case over the way Apple operates the App Store. That request seems likely to be granted.

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • Wisconsin dismisses running back Jalen Berger from team

    Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger, who is from Newark, New Jersey, rushed for a team-high 301 yards as a freshman last season despite missing three of Wisconsin’s seven games due to injury.

  • Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

    Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries. The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S. Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

  • 5 Must-Know Tips for Protecting Your Hydrangeas in Winter So They'll Bloom Better Next Year

    Don't let freezing weather ruin next year's flowers.

  • With storms forecast for Chicago, prepare for rain, high winds and possibly a tornado; Sox-Astros game called off

    Hopefully, you didn’t let the beautiful weekend weather go to your head because storm fronts are moving into Chicago Monday, bringing with them possible thunderstorms, rain, damaging winds and maybe even tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office. Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, ...

  • 6.2 earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island, shaking felt on Maui

    A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.

  • Kilauea's lava rushes like a river

    Lava continues to flow near a residential neighborhood decimated by the Kilauea volcano eruption on the Big Island of Hawaii.

  • California law bans small off-road gas engines, including lawnmowers and chainsaws

    California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

  • Flooding could shut down a quarter of all critical infrastructure in the U.S.

    About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Get market news worthy of your

  • Severe Storms Likely Tonight

    Brandon has a look at the severe weather potential tonight and the real fall temperatures on the way.

  • ‘Big old bull shark’ spotted prowling for prey in two feet of water, Texas video shows

    “That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”

  • 2 powerful earthquakes hit Hawaii, rattling residents; no tsunami threat

    Strong earthquakes struck south of Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday, but no tsunami is expected, according to Honolulu's National Weather Service.

  • Flooding leads to collapse of road in Holly Springs

    American Red Cross volunteers are currently assisting 23 people who were displaced from 12 townhome units in the 5000 block of Dana Drive in Raleigh.

  • Volcanic eruption in Canary Islands is still going strong 3 weeks later

    Three weeks since its eruption upended the lives of thousands, the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is still spewing out endless streams of lava with no signs of ceasing.

  • 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...