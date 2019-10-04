Fiery B-17 plane crash has people asking: Are vintage bomber rides dangerous?

To those who love old planes, it's a breathtaking experience.

You climb aboard a vintage bomber, hear the rumble as its four propellers roar to life, then fly off into the wild blue yonder to experience first-hand the warplanes that played a key role in liberating Europe from the Nazis.

But after the Boeing B-17 bomber crash Wednesday that claimed seven lives and injured six, some are questioning whether the bombers are safe for paying passengers at all.

The plane involved in the crash, a B-17G Flying Fortress nicknamed the "Nine-O-Nine," was built in 1944. Though rugged and designed to withstand battle damage, old planes were built in an era before modern aircraft safety standards and were never intended to carry passengers — only bombs, guns and a military crew.

The Nine-O-Nine, which crashed near Hartford, Connecticut, was one of several vintage planes around the country that take paying passengers aboard for short flights. And the crews manning the planes can be as old as the aircraft themselves. The B-17G's pilot, Ernest McCauley of Long Beach, California, was age 75. Co-pilot Michael Foster of Jacksonville, Florida, was 71. Both are presumed dead.

Before Wednesday's crash, vintage World War II-era bombers are listed as having been involved in 21 accidents investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board since 1982, when its database began. Three were B-17Gs. All those crashes killed 23 and injured one before the latest accident is included.

To Jennifer Homendy, who is leading the NTSB crash-investigation team in Hartford, the toll was already too high — especially since her standard for a safe plane is zero incidents.

"I think 21 incidents is tragic and 23 deaths is completely unacceptable," she said in an interview.

So far, the cause of Wednesday's crash is undetermined, though the pilots reported engine trouble minutes after takeoff and requested a return to Bradley International Airport. The bomber crashed into a deicing facility, catching fire, after clipping a series of runway landing lights, Homendy said.

Though the NTSB is far from ready to issue recommendations such as barring passengers, the crash is spurring new calls to look at regulations.

"This tragic crash raises very significant and urgent issues about the safety requirements of these vintage aircraft," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat. "Most of them are 70 years old, providing tourist and sightseeing attractions for people who trust they are boarding an airplane that is maintained and inspected in the same way that commercial aircraft are. The fact is, they may not be."

Consequently, Blumenthal said the planes appear to be operating in a "gray area," somewhere short of commercial airline standards, and likely in need of greater regulation.

Retired military planes aren't suitable for carrying passengers, said Mike Slack, an Austin-based lawyer who specializes in aviation issues.

Given their ages, they are "not only at greater risk to have equipment failures in the airplane ... but they are not built to any crash standard," Slack said. They, for instance, are likely to lack fuel-containment features that are standard in modern planes, such as bladders around tanks, automatic self-sealing and fracture-resistant fuel lines.

In this April 2, 2002, file photo, the Nine-O-Nine, a Collings Foundation B-17 Flying Fortress, flies over Thomasville, Ala., during its journey from Decatur, Ala., to Mobile, Ala. A B-17 vintage World War II-era bomber plane crashed Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, just outside New England's second-busiest airport, and a fire-and-rescue operation was underway, official said. Airport officials said the plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its