Fiery crash blocking westbound I-90 bridge in Bellevue

Four lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 Bridge are closed in Bellevue after a fiery crash just west of Interstate 405.

Cars are getting by in the right lane.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed a car engulfed in flames at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

At least two cars were involved in the crash.

It is too early to know if anyone was hurt, but medics and firefighters are at the scene.

The fire has since been put out.

UPDATE: The 4 left lanes are blocked on WB I-90 just west of I-405 in #Bellevue. Emergency crews are on scene assisting. Please use caution when passing.

If possible, consider alternative routes or prepare for delays. https://t.co/ug5f7Zudeg pic.twitter.com/aZ1Uez2XYR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 25, 2024