Fiery crash blocking westbound I-90 bridge in Bellevue

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Four lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 Bridge are closed in Bellevue after a fiery crash just west of Interstate 405.

Cars are getting by in the right lane.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed a car engulfed in flames at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

At least two cars were involved in the crash.

It is too early to know if anyone was hurt, but medics and firefighters are at the scene.

The fire has since been put out.