Fiery crash kills driver, sends passenger to SC hospital, Highway Patrol says

Noah Feit
·1 min read

One person was killed and and another was hospitalized following a car crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Ninety Six Road, near the intersection with Hebron Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s in Orangeburg County, just outside of Neeses.

A car, that Tidwell said is believed to be a Chevrolet sedan, was heading east on Ninety Six when it ran off the left side before hitting an embankment and flipping over, Tidwell said. The Chevy then caught on fire, according to Tidwell.

The driver died, while a passenger was hurt and taken to an area hospital, according to Tidwell. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not made available.

No other injuries were reported.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the driver and release a cause of death after notifying the next of kin.

There was no word if the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.

Information on what caused the Chevy to veer off the road was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 241 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least 10 people have been killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories

  • Luke Doty on track to continue one Gamecock QB trend while trying to break another

    For now, it’s Doty’s show at the most key position.

  • Vigil honoring S. Carolina shooting victims draws hundreds

    Hundreds gathered Sunday at the vigil for the prominent South Carolina physician, his wife and two of their grandchildren — all dead at the hands of former NFL player Phillip Adams, authorities said — to reflect on the lasting impression they made on their communities. Mourners cried and laughed in equal parts at shared memories of Robert and Barbara Lesslie, and two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.

  • Crash didn’t cause race car driver’s death at SC speedway, coroner’s office says

    The coroner’s office said the driver had a natural death.

  • Herschel Walker challenges companies, CEOs to help people get voter IDs

    NFL legend Herschel Walker on MLB moving the All-Star Game over Georgia's election laws

  • Prosecutor's office reviewing car crash case involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid

    The three-car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid that injured two children, including one critically, is being reviewed by the local prosecutor's office. A spokesperson for the office had no additional comment on the case, including any timeline for reviewing it or any charges recommended by police. The collision occurred Feb. 4 on a highway near the Kansas City Chiefs' training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • How This Unassuming Tuscan Town Became the Epicenter of the Superyacht World

    Turns out, the best superyachts are made in Italy—more specifically, in Viareggio.

  • A California city is paying its homeless population to clean up their tent sites as the state fights a homelessness crisis

    City officials in Elk Grove, California, are distributing trash bags to those who are homeless to clean their encampments and offering $20 gift cards.

  • Average daily coronavirus cases fewer than 500 in week, DHEC reports

    Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remain around the same as they have been the previous weeks.

  • Police looking for shooter after a Midlands man was killed while driving

    A white vehicle pulled up alongside the car the 27-year-old was driving and shots were fired, police said.

  • The One Thing Harry & Meghan Must Do Now That Philip Has Died, Sources Say

    Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were quite vocal about nearly every aspect of their struggles as senior royals in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month. But now, in the wake of Prince Philip's death last week, a Palace insider tells Best Life, it's time for Harry and Meghan to "take a step back and stop airing their grievances." "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their say and now, if they are really serious about trying to reconcile with the family, they need to recognize that 'the institution' they so heavily criticized is also their family," said the source. "This is not the time for family discord."Buckingham Palace has announced Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday but Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will remain in California on the advice of her doctors. Harry is reportedly flying to London on a private jet in the coming days after not having been in the U.K. since March 2020.Several royal experts have said that in going back to Britain for the funeral, Harry could start to repair the widening royal rift that was blown apart by the Sussexes' interview. "Harry's place is with his family at this very sad time," said an insider. "There is a sense that it may be easier for him to talk to the Queen, his father, and his brother without Meghan."The Daily Mail reported Harry has already talked to Prince Charles and his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in preparation for his return to Britain. In order to make peace behind Palace walls, read on to find out what Harry will be facing with key members of the Royal Family when he arrives for the funeral. And for more behind-the-scenes details on the royals' feelings about Meghan, check out The Royals Made This One "Fateful Mistake" With Meghan, Says Insider. Queen Elizabeth During this time of extreme sadness and great difficulty for Queen Elizabeth, many royal insiders believe Harry must apologize to the Queen for adding so much stress to her life while her husband was gravely ill. "It's simply outrageous that [Harry] has allowed so much family drama to play out at the same time Her Majesty was worrying about her husband of 73 years," said one source. Others cited Harry's decision not to fly to the U.K. to see his grandfather during his hospital stay as being deeply disrespectful. "Her Majesty and Prince Philip have always had an extraordinarily close relationship with Prince Harry," an insider told Best Life. "His decision to stay away at such a difficult time just didn't make sense and seemed hurtful."Some friends of the Royal Family have found Harry's downcast demeanor in his interview with Winfrey confusing, considering his recent comments about the Queen. He told both James Corden and Winfrey that he has had more contact with the Queen since leaving royal life than he did when he was living in Britain.By all accounts, the Queen has always had a soft spot for her grandson, and had been very welcoming to Meghan in the past, a point the duchess made clear in her interview with Winfrey. Her Majesty had hoped that Harry and Meghan would return to royal life someday and was deeply disappointed when the couple announced last month they had no plans to do so. At the time, Harry and Meghan made their displeasure known about the Queen not restoring Harry's military titles and rejecting the couple's request to be part-time royals."Harry very clearly loves his grandmother and he adores his wife," said a source. "He must find a way to show the Queen respect even if he and Meghan are at odds with the family. Flying to the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral is a good start."And for more early scoop on the Queen and another royal, check out The One Thing the Queen Didn't Like About Kate Early On, Says Insider. Prince Charles For many years, the Prince of Wales was closer to Harry than to William, but he was on the receiving end of much of his younger son's anger and disappointment during the interview with Winfrey. Insiders told The Sun that Charles was "deeply hurt" by Harry's list of grievances, particularly those surrounding the tensions during the exit agreement negotiations. The prince's resentment towards his father was plainly evident when he said Charles had stopped taking his calls. "I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls," Harry told Winfrey. "And then [Prince Charles] said, 'Can you put this all in writing?'"Harry also alleged his father and his brother were "trapped" by the monarchy, reportedly leaving them reeling, The Sunday Times reported.Days later, Charles was once again stunned when it was revealed Harry had spoken to CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, who reported the first post-interview call with Charles and William was "not productive." "That made everything so much more difficult because the trust was gone," a royal insider said. "How can Charles or William talk openly to Harry if they have to worry that every word they say will be dissected in the media?"Despite all that, The Daily Mail has reported Charles wants to reconcile with his son. One insider told the outlet, "[Charles] also realizes that nothing good will come of prolonging the fight. He feels it is time to heal. Now is the time to mend a broken relationship."If there isn't some sort of reconciliation between Harry and Charles while the duke is in the U.K. for his grandfather's funeral, it could damage their relationship forever. "Harry needs to recognize his father needs him now," said an insider. "This is not the time to come home spoiling for a fight."And for more on who's struggling in the wake of the tell-all, check out This Royal Has the Most to Lose From Harry&Meghan's Interview, Insiders Say. Prince William Harry's relationship with William is the most critical of them all. As the only people who truly understood the pressures of each other's lives, the rift between the brothers was at first shocking and is now terribly sad.After the Sussexes' stunning interview, William was the first royal to directly respond to Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism within the House of Windsor with his simple assertion that theirs is "very much not a racist family." Insiders previously told Best Life that William was "absolutely furious" over the way his brother spoke of their family on television. Still, he knows putting on a "reunited front" and reconciling with Harry could very well be "the one thing that stops this runaway train from completely destroying the monarchy," one source said.The hope is that Harry's trip home to attend Prince Philip's funeral could help bring the brothers together. "This will be a time of great reflection for both of them," an insider recently told Best Life. "Philip was the one who told the boys he'd walk with them behind [Princess Diana's] coffin the day of her funeral. That shared memory is a powerful one that serves as a reminder that William and Harry, even with their own paths and families, truly do need each other."And for more royal news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Duchess Catherine When William was dating Kate Middleton, Harry said she became "the sister he never had." Over the years, they grew so close that Harry often showed up at William and Kate's apartment in Kensington Palace at the spur of the moment, knowing his sister-in-law would cook him a roasted chicken dinner. "They were so at ease with one another," said a Palace source. "It's sad to see it's all broken down."While Meghan and Kate were never going to be best friends, there was hope that they could have a cordial relationship. That all fell apart when Harry and Meghan got engaged and the growing rift between the brothers widened the gap between their wives, too.According to The Daily Mail, Kate was "mortified" when Meghan told Winfrey that the well-known story of her making Kate cry before the royal wedding in 2018 was untrue, claiming the "reverse" is what actually happened. Kate was also "disappointed and hurt" that Meghan had not so subtly included her in comments about the Royal Family doing nothing to stem the tide of negative press the Duchess of Sussex was receiving at the time. ("The narrative about making Kate cry was the beginning of a real character assassination and they knew it wasn't true," Meghan said. "I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever, even though it had happened.")If Harry is to make amends with Kate, that would surely start with William, who is fiercely protective of her. "Whatever the real story is, there can be no truce with Kate if there is no truce with William," said a royal insider. "Things must be handled delicately."And for more on how the royals are faring in the public eye, check out This Is the Most Popular Royal After Harry&Meghan's Tell-All, Poll ShowsDiane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Two dead in separate Charlotte homicides since Friday, police say

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not said if they have suspects in the killings.

  • Lebanon extends area claimed in border dispute with Israel

    Lebanon’s outgoing minister of public works said Monday that he has signed a decree that would increase the area claimed by the Mediterranean country in a maritime border dispute with Israel. Public Works Minister Michel Najjar told reporters that he has signed an amendment of the decree that would formally extend Lebanon’s claims by 1,430 square kilometers (550 square miles). The unilateral move by Lebanon is likely to anger Israel and the U.S. who are not expected to recognize Beirut's extension of the disputed area.

  • Zac Dishes on His and Tayshia's Upcoming Wedding Plans

    He's spilling alll the deets.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • Exclusive: Ex-Speaker Boehner says Matt Gaetz should resign if indicted – or be expelled

    "When you're the leader, you've got a responsibility to the institution to be rid of these people," the former House speaker said of indictment.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole gardenBiden is reportedly vetting Cindy McCain for an ambassadorship in Rome

  • Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers 116-109

    Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-109 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. “You get so spoiled with Zion because he sets such a high standard that I didn’t think this was one of his better games,” Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. The Pelicans, who trailed by 13 points in the second quarter, went ahead for good at 108-107 on Ingram’s jumper with 2:33 remaining.

  • Bichette drives in 5, Blue Jays rout Angels 15-1

    Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours. Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.