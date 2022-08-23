Fiery crash kills man 30 minutes after he stabs woman to death, North Carolina cops say

The prime suspect in a fatal stabbing ended up dead 30 minutes later, when his vehicle crashed and burned 16 miles from the crime scene, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Investigators say John Lee Douglas, 53, died around 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in a crash just east of Fayetteville.

He was the subject of a manhunt at the time, officials said.

The victim, 44-year-old Tanisha Donnette Raeford, was found dead at 8:30 p.m, when officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Shiloh Court, officials said. Fayetteville is about 65 miles south of Raleigh.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing and vehicle crash are related, following a domestic disturbance,” police said. “Douglas is the suspect in the stabbing of Tanisha Raeford.”

He became a suspect in Raeford’s death after he was seen leaving the crime scene, officials said.

The couple had been in a relationship prior to the stabbing, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

Investigators have not released a motive for the stabbing.

Raeford operated her own company since 2015, Donnette’s Decor, which specialized in wreaths, according to her Facebook page. Douglas’ Facebook page shows he posted images of Raeford’s creations on occasion.

His fatal crash occurred at the three-way intersection of A.B. Carter Road and John B. Carter Road, outside the city limits.

Daniel Rhone reports Douglas died “running straight into” trucks owned by Rhone and a friend. Both vehicles were parked near the intersection.

The trucks suffered heavy fire damage, photos show.

“I guess the flames from mine sort of accidentally carried over to the one down the side,” Rhone told the Fayetteville Observer. “But he actually hit mine head-on, almost.”

